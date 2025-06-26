Inside The Mystery Of Missing Michael Jackson Statues — 16 Years After King Of Pop's Tragic Death

In 1995, giant statues of Jackson were erected in locales around the world to plug the superstar's album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I. But where are they now?

As the world this week mourns the 16th year since Michael Jackson's death , the fate of one of the King of Pop 's greatest promotional stunts has become an ongoing mystery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As part of a global marketing plan at the time, Sony built nine individual 32-foot-tall statues of Michael, each weighing 42,000 pounds. The original clay sculpture was also digitized and used for the HIStory album cover.

The first giant-sized MJ appeared on June 15th in the UK, floating on the River Thames in London. Others soon popped up in cities like Paris, Johannesburg, and Berlin.

After the promotion was over, they seemed to have gone their separate ways. The fates of some of the statues are uncertain, and may have been locked in storage or destroyed.

However, some ended up in some of the unlikeliest of places.