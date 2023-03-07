‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Josh Flagg Accused Of Fraud By Real Estate Agent Over $4.8 Million Condo Sale
Josh Flagg has been hit with legal papers by a real estate agent who claims the Million Dollar Listing star stiffed him on commissions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a real estate agent named Brenton Davis is suing the Bravo star for breach of contract and fraud.
In the lawsuit, Davis said he has been a licensed real estate agent since 2003 while Flagg has been licensed since 2005.
Davis said he started working for Flagg at his Rodeo Realty as an agent in June 2013. He said Flagg was known in the real estate industry as “a top producer with over 3 billion dollars in sales and a television personality on the television show Million Dollar Listing.”
In December 2019, Davis said he began researching expired listings on the Multiple Listing Services (MLS) as possible client sources. Davis said Flagg told him if he found any expired real estate listings on the MLS, with prior approval by Flagg, “Davis could use Flagg’s name to contact the owners of such properties, and Davis would share 50% of any commissions obtained from the sale of such properties.”
Davis said in February 2021, he found an expired listing for a condo in West Hollywood with a listing price of $5.29 million. He notified Flagg who allegedly approved Davis calling the owners, Amy and Ben Zaites.
Davis said he introduced himself and told them Flagg was his listing partner. The parties had a meeting and Flagg eventually took on the property and sold it for $4.8 million in April 2022. However, Davis said Flagg has refused to pay him any portion of the commissions owed from the sale of the condo.
Davis said he relied on Flagg’s promise to pay him the commission. Further, he accused Flagg of fraud claiming the Bravo star made the agreement without any intention to “perform” his obligations.
Davis had demanded unspecified compensatory damages along with punitive damages for the alleged fraud.
Flagg has been a main cast member on Million Dollar Listing since Season 2.