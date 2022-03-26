'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg Already Has A New Lover Three Weeks After Split From Husband

The MDL real estate agent recently moved out of he and Boyd's home in Los Angeles to his new massive 7,100 square foot mansion in the coveted Flats of Beverly Hills.

"I have had my eye on this home since I was a little boy. It has not been on the market in close to 60 years," he said in an interview after the big move. "It was actually an opportune time because a year ago when it was brought to my attention that the owners may consider selling, I was halfway through renovations on another house that I had hired and fired three contractors, architects, and fought with the city [of Beverly Hills] for close to two years to build what I wanted."

Flagg purchased the property priced at $9.2 million for a currently undisclosed amount in an off-market transaction with the owners.