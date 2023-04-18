MillerKnoll CEO Blasted For Toxic Positivity After Telling Employees Looking For A Raise To Leave 'Pity City'
The President and CEO of MillerKnoll is being accused of spewing toxic positivity after a video surfaced of her telling employees who are looking for a raise to leave "pity city."
RadarOnline.com can report on a leaked Zoom call during which Andi Owen appeared to be in an internal meeting. She informed listeners that questions came through from staffers about how to stay motivated if they are not being rewarded with a bonus.
"Some of them were nice, and some of them were not so nice," Owen said.
"I'm going to address this head on," she continued. "The most important thing we can do right now is focus on the things that we can control."
Owen said no one could have predicted COVID or any of the financial repercussions to the high-end office furniture company.
"What we can do is stay in front of our customers, provide the best customer service we can, get our orders out our door, treat each other well, be kind, be respectful, focus on the future, because it will be bright," she suggested, noting there were better ways to use on-the-clock time than asking about bonuses.
"Get the damn $26 million dollars," Owen demanded, stating that is what employees should be focused on. "Can I get some commitment for that?"
"I had an old boss who said, 'You can visit pity city, but you can't live there,'" Owen concluded. "So, people, leave pity city! Let's get it done."
Owen is being blasted by critics as hypocritical and out-of-touch because, in addition to her handsome $1.1 million salary, she walked away with $3.9 million in stock awards and other compensation for the fiscal year ending May 2022.
A MillerKnoll rep has since spoken out about the viral 1-minute, 21-second video clip, stating that it was largely taken out of context from what was actually a positive 75-minute meeting.
"Andi fiercely believes in this team and all we can accomplish together, and will not be dissuaded by a 90-second clip taken out of context and posted on social media," spokesperson Kris Marubio said.