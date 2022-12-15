'We Are Ashamed This Happened': Famed LA Restaurant Reveals Manager Has Been 'Terminated' After He Scolded LGBTQ+ Actor For Kissing Date

After the pair finished up their second round of drinks, they put their arms around each other and were soon addressed for their public display of affection by a uniformed man.

Droege revealed the manager said something along the lines of "you guys can't do that here," before firmly stating that "this is a family restaurant."

Nobody around them appeared to be bothered, which led Droege to ask if anyone had complained. "[The manager] threw his hands in front of us and said, 'I don't care if you're the President of the United States, we don't allow your behavior here."