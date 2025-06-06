Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Miley Cyrus

Why Miley Cyrus' Parents Thought She Was Only Good For Flaunting Body At Hooters as Singer Reveals Obsession With Being 'Naked'

Photo of Miley Cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus was supposed to end up working at Hooters if her parents' prediction came true.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 6 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Miley Cyrus could have ended up working at Hooters and not reeling in millions as a singer and actress, at least that's what her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, thought would happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hannah Montana alum hopped on the Every Single Album podcast and recalled having such a "sexual instinct" in her younger years that her parents made a bizarre prediction.

Article continues below advertisement

'Always Wanted To Be Naked'

cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley's parents had another career prediction for their daughter before she made it big.

"I think my parents always thought I was going to work at Hooters. I actually know for a fact they thought I was going to work at Hooters because of the way I acted as a child. I was f------ out of it!" Miley said on the podcast.

The 32-year-old continued: "I can say this, but I always had a very sexual instinct, even as a kid. I was always just trying to get naked in Cracker Barrel. Literally, I was trying to get naked at Cracker Barrel.

"That's when Mom stopped making me go to church. She was like 'We're not going to church anymore because we always follow church with Cracker Barrel, and something in the sermon sets you off!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Staying Away From Church

cyrus
Source: MEGA

Miley was told she would probably end up working at Hooters because she always wanted to be 'naked.'

The Flowers hitmaker made clear she was being "dead-a-- serious," and explained: "I think my mom was like 'I have two options and neither of them are very good, but one of them, she'll make a lot more money.'

"I have a lot more boundaries by being famous because everything that you do is speculated on, so there is structure there."

Miley has always been one to put her personal life on display, and has never been shy when it comes to dropping tidbits from her life, especially when it comes to her partying ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley's Vocal Drama

In November 2019, Miley underwent vocal surgery due to Reinke's edema, "which is something that is called, it's abuse of the vocal cord." she explained.

She told Zane Lowe in a raw interview: "Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this."

According to the Grammy winner, she had a "very large polyp" on her vocal cord, which gave her "a lot of tone and the texture that has made me who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

cyrus
Source: MEGA

The singer underwent vocal surgery to save her career, which has brought her millions.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber

'Cash-Strapped' Justin Bieber Could 'Walk Away With Hundreds of Millions' If Wife Hailey Dumps Troubled Pop Star – As Model Never Signed Prenup

split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Footage That Could Ruin Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Chance at Trump Pardon — With Video Resurfacing of Rapper Campaigning for Democrats and Branding The Don a 'Motherf-----'

Miley, whose album Something Beautiful dropped on Friday, June 6, also discussed how her decision to stay sober changed her life.

While the hitmaker briefly began drinking again during the COVID-19 lockdown, Miley admitted she needed "to fall one more time," explaining: "I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here."

Miley previously explained her vocal surgery helped her become sober because she "just learned so much about the effects."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

miley cyrus
Source: MEGA

The 32-year-old has also decided to stay sober.

The former Disney star has not embarked on a global tour for over a decade and is aiming to lessen her workload in hopes of protecting her vocal cords.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.