Why Miley Cyrus' Parents Thought She Was Only Good For Flaunting Body At Hooters as Singer Reveals Obsession With Being 'Naked'

"I think my parents always thought I was going to work at Hooters. I actually know for a fact they thought I was going to work at Hooters because of the way I acted as a child. I was f------ out of it!" Miley said on the podcast.

The 32-year-old continued: "I can say this, but I always had a very sexual instinct, even as a kid. I was always just trying to get naked in Cracker Barrel. Literally, I was trying to get naked at Cracker Barrel.

"That's when Mom stopped making me go to church. She was like 'We're not going to church anymore because we always follow church with Cracker Barrel, and something in the sermon sets you off!'"