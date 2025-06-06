Why Miley Cyrus' Parents Thought She Was Only Good For Flaunting Body At Hooters as Singer Reveals Obsession With Being 'Naked'
Miley Cyrus could have ended up working at Hooters and not reeling in millions as a singer and actress, at least that's what her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, thought would happen, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hannah Montana alum hopped on the Every Single Album podcast and recalled having such a "sexual instinct" in her younger years that her parents made a bizarre prediction.
'Always Wanted To Be Naked'
"I think my parents always thought I was going to work at Hooters. I actually know for a fact they thought I was going to work at Hooters because of the way I acted as a child. I was f------ out of it!" Miley said on the podcast.
The 32-year-old continued: "I can say this, but I always had a very sexual instinct, even as a kid. I was always just trying to get naked in Cracker Barrel. Literally, I was trying to get naked at Cracker Barrel.
"That's when Mom stopped making me go to church. She was like 'We're not going to church anymore because we always follow church with Cracker Barrel, and something in the sermon sets you off!'"
Staying Away From Church
The Flowers hitmaker made clear she was being "dead-a-- serious," and explained: "I think my mom was like 'I have two options and neither of them are very good, but one of them, she'll make a lot more money.'
"I have a lot more boundaries by being famous because everything that you do is speculated on, so there is structure there."
Miley has always been one to put her personal life on display, and has never been shy when it comes to dropping tidbits from her life, especially when it comes to her partying ways.
Miley's Vocal Drama
In November 2019, Miley underwent vocal surgery due to Reinke's edema, "which is something that is called, it's abuse of the vocal cord." she explained.
She told Zane Lowe in a raw interview: "Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this."
According to the Grammy winner, she had a "very large polyp" on her vocal cord, which gave her "a lot of tone and the texture that has made me who I am."
'Cash-Strapped' Justin Bieber Could 'Walk Away With Hundreds of Millions' If Wife Hailey Dumps Troubled Pop Star – As Model Never Signed Prenup
Miley, whose album Something Beautiful dropped on Friday, June 6, also discussed how her decision to stay sober changed her life.
While the hitmaker briefly began drinking again during the COVID-19 lockdown, Miley admitted she needed "to fall one more time," explaining: "I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here."
Miley previously explained her vocal surgery helped her become sober because she "just learned so much about the effects."
The former Disney star has not embarked on a global tour for over a decade and is aiming to lessen her workload in hopes of protecting her vocal cords.