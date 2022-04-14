'Shahs Of Sunset' Star Mike Shouhed’s Fiancé Paulina Breaks Her Silence Following His Domestic Violence Arrest
Shahs of Sunset star Mike Shouhed’s fiancé is speaking out days after the reality star was arrested for alleged domestic violence.
On Thursday, Paulina Ben-Cohen released a statement via her lawyer about the matter.
Ben-Cohen’s attorney, Josh Ritter, said, “We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation. The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.”
Interesting to note, the statement still called Paulina a "fiancé" following Mike's arrest.
The details of the incident are unclear but the Bravo star was arrested on March 27 after cops responded to a home due to "unknown" trouble around 10 pm. The officers who arrived to the property determined Mike was the aggressor and arrested him for "intimate partner violence with injury."
The charge is essentially a domestic violence charge but upgraded due to a "visible injury."
Mike was reportedly booked into the Los Angeles County Jail around 1:05 AM the following morning. The charge he was arrested on is a felony. The reality star didn't spent too much time behind bars and was bailed out around 6:35 AM. Records show he paid a $50,000 bond before being released by authorities.
Mike has yet to comment on the arrest and many were curious if Paulina was even the one involved in the situation. Her statement appears to confirm that she was indeed the individual.
The two did not show signs of trouble and were seen celebrating Valentine's Day together on Instagram. The couple has been engaged since late 2021.
A couple of days after Mike was taken into custody, Bravo announced they were canceling Shahs of Sunset after 9 seasons. While most of the cast will be without jobs, Reza Farahan, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi are already in talks for other projects with the network.
At the time, sources told Radar Mike's arrest did play a role in the decision to end the show. Producers believed the storylines had run their course but the legal situation definitely contributed to their decision.