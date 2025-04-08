EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher's 'Blood Boiling' Over 'American Idol' Host Ryan Seacrest's 'Constant Fawning' Over Show Judge Wife
Effusive host Ryan Seacrest is fawning over Carrie Underwood amid the former American Idol champ's return as a judge on the TV contest that made her a star – but the emcee's non-stop attention has ruffled the feathers of the songbird's jealous hubby, Mike Fisher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to our source, savvy Seacrest was instrumental in hiring the Cowboy Casanova hitmaker as a replacement for Katy Perry, who quit last year, and has been "incredibly protective" of her.
The insider said: "Ryan's always been fond of Carrie – ever since she competed on American Idol 20 years ago. He thinks she's extremely talented, and he's proud of the success she's had."
The insider also revealed gentlemanly Seacrest "would never dream of crossing the line," but his attention toward the Grammy-winning gal is making retired hockey hunk Fisher "feel threatened!"
They added: "He can see for himself that Ryan's swooning over her and doesn't like it at all. And the fact that Carrie can't stop talking about the guy is enough to get his dander up."
The former NHL player, 44, recently made a rare red-carpet appearance with his wife of nearly 15 years at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry – not far from the 400-acre estate where the couple is raising their sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6.
Our insider added Underwood "just rolls her eyes" when her husband vents about media mogul Seacrest – because she thinks of Seacrest as a sibling and appreciates having someone in her corner on the show.
Fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are cordial enough – but they're too busy to give Underwood the extra attention she needs in her new role, the source said. "Ryan is always there to assist when she has a question. It's nice to know he's there and has her back," the insider explained. "She thinks the world of him. He's a phenomenal success, and > she looks up to him.
They added: "It puts Carrie in an awkward position. She likes Ryan – but she doesn't want to give Mike the impression that she's being disrespectful to him."
Yet, the country cutie "can't help" gushing about Seacrest in front of her spouse, said the source, who added: "She's doing nothing that she should be ashamed of – so Mike should stop worrying."
Our insider also warned protective Fisher "won't hesitate" to give Seacrest a piece of his mind "if he encroaches on Mike's territory any more than he already has."