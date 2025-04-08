EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher's 'Blood Boiling' Over 'American Idol' Host Ryan Seacrest's 'Constant Fawning' Over Show Judge Wife

Effusive host Ryan Seacrest is fawning over Carrie Underwood amid the former American Idol champ's return as a judge on the TV contest that made her a star – but the emcee's non-stop attention has ruffled the feathers of the songbird's jealous hubby, Mike Fisher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to our source, savvy Seacrest was instrumental in hiring the Cowboy Casanova hitmaker as a replacement for Katy Perry, who quit last year, and has been "incredibly protective" of her.

The insider said: "Ryan's always been fond of Carrie – ever since she competed on American Idol 20 years ago. He thinks she's extremely talented, and he's proud of the success she's had."