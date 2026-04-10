EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke Kicked to the Curb — Full Story of How Defiant Deadbeat Star Was Finally Bounced From His House

An L.A. court gave the 73-year-old former pro boxer, nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for 2008's The Wrestler, the boot from the three-bedroom, Drexel Avenue house in a March 9 default judgment after landlord Eric T. Goldie claimed Rourke owed $59,100 in unpaid rent .

After rejecting a GoFundMe page that raised a whopping $100Gs, defiant Angel Heart star Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of his allegedly rat-infested Los Angeles home for failing to pay nearly $60,000 in past rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 9 1/2 Weeks star reportedly lived in the house with a $5,200 monthly or $62,400 yearly rent since March 30, 2025.

Mickey previously slammed the residence, saying: "The kitchen sink didn't run, there were two bathrooms, one bathroom had no water, there was no heat, the air conditioners don't work, and they had rats and mice.

"The house was built in the late twenties, and so the floor was all rotten, like under the sink, so the mice and rats will come up – and it's like, I don't want to live like this, you know... I'm embarrassed about it and I'm really pissed off about it."