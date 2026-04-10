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Home > Exclusives > Mickey Rourke
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EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke Kicked to the Curb — Full Story of How Defiant Deadbeat Star Was Finally Bounced From His House

Mickey Rourke has been removed from his home after a defiant standoff with mounting issues.
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke has been removed from his home after a defiant standoff with mounting issues.

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April 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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After rejecting a GoFundMe page that raised a whopping $100Gs, defiant Angel Heart star Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of his allegedly rat-infested Los Angeles home for failing to pay nearly $60,000 in past rent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An L.A. court gave the 73-year-old former pro boxer, nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for 2008's The Wrestler, the boot from the three-bedroom, Drexel Avenue house in a March 9 default judgment after landlord Eric T. Goldie claimed Rourke owed $59,100 in unpaid rent.

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Mickey Rourke Slams ‘Unlivable’ Home

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Mickey Rourke reportedly owed $59,100 in unpaid rent before the eviction ruling.
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke reportedly owed $59,100 in unpaid rent before the eviction ruling.

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The 9 1/2 Weeks star reportedly lived in the house with a $5,200 monthly or $62,400 yearly rent since March 30, 2025.

Mickey previously slammed the residence, saying: "The kitchen sink didn't run, there were two bathrooms, one bathroom had no water, there was no heat, the air conditioners don't work, and they had rats and mice.

"The house was built in the late twenties, and so the floor was all rotten, like under the sink, so the mice and rats will come up – and it's like, I don't want to live like this, you know... I'm embarrassed about it and I'm really pissed off about it."

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Mickey's Landlord Claims

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Kimberly Hines was linked to a GoFundMe page that Rourke later called a 'scam.'
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Hines was linked to a GoFundMe page that Rourke later called a 'scam.'

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He claimed the landlord "wouldn't fix anything."

On Dec. 29, 2025, the landlord told the court the Body Heat actor "failed to comply with the requirements of" a previous order he was given to settle up or move out.

Goldie also asked the court to make Rourke cough up legal costs and to forfeit the remainder of the rental contract.

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Mickey Rejects Donations

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Rourke was removed from his Drexel Avenue home after a court default judgment.
Source: MEGA

Rourke was removed from his Drexel Avenue home after a court default judgment.

Meanwhile, the actor claims to have rejected $100,000 from a GoFundMe page reportedly set up by his manager, Kimberly Hines, in January, saying, "that was some lady who worked for me did that st ... that's not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no fking charity.

"I'd rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger."

Rourke called the page a "scam" and said he told his lawyer to refund the donations, but the attorney was only able to return 10 percent in a month.

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