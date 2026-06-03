Mickey Rourke Makes Bizarre Apology to Model Ex-Wife Carré Otis 28 Years After Bitter Divorce — 'I Was a Fool'
June 3 2026, Published 6:26 p.m. ET
Mickey Rourke has made a very belated apology to his ex-wife — 28 years after they divorced.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 73, posted a reflective Instagram comment about his ex Carré Otis, whom he starred alongside in the 1989 romantic drama Wild Orchid.
'Not Her Fault'
He posted footage of the movie and appeared to accept blame for the way their relationship unfolded, writing in the caption "not her fault," calling himself "a fool," and admitting that the regret was his.
Wild Orchid was the first film Otis acted in. She and Rourke met during auditions for the erotic thriller.
They married in June 1992. Six years later, their divorce was finalized in December 1998. Otis, 57, alleged she suffered abuse during her relationship with Rourke.
'Abusive Relationship'
In August 1994, Rourke was charged with one misdemeanor count of spousal battery for allegedly slapping Otis. Rourke had run into Otis, who he was estranged from, at their publicist's office that July.
He pleaded not guilty and was released on $5,000 bail that September. The charges were later dropped.
Otis detailed additional abuse allegations in her 2011 book Beauty, Disrupted: A Memoir. She told Huffington Post in the same year that her staying with Rourke despite the alleged physical and mental abuse was "very textbook behavior."
She added: "That's how abusive relationships go down. There's a certain factor of isolation."
'Little Bit of Sour Grapes'
"We were both from really dysfunctional backgrounds and we both had the perfect ground to feed that dysfunction because we didn't have tools, and I was a kid! I was a young person and obviously greatly influenced by one of America's greatest actors at that moment," she said.
The following month, Rourke told Piers Morgan on CNN that he had no intention of reading his ex-wife's memoir.
"From what I’ve heard about it, and what have you, it’s probably kind of like a little bit of sour grapes, chasing the buck and a delusional, narcissistic self-centered point of view," he alleged.
Otis, who became a model and actress as a teenager after dropping out of high school, revealed how her lack of experience contributed to the lowest point of her marriage to Rourke.
"I was really young and confused and boxed in," she said during a 2011 interview on the Today show. "I didn't have the tools and the mentors. You don't have the skills at that point. Usually, you haven't gone through therapy and try to find your way out."
The model has since married chemical engineer Matthew Sutton, with whom she shares two children.
Meanwhile, Rourke was recently forced to check into a hotel after his landlord threatened to evict him earlier this year. He revealed that the only reason he stopped paying rent was because "the living conditions in the house had become unacceptable."
Rourke added: "I simply could not continue paying for a house that was in such poor condition after so many attempts to have these issues corrected."