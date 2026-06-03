Mickey Rourke Makes Bizarre Apology to Model Ex-Wife Carré Otis 28 Years After Bitter Divorce — 'I Was a Fool'

"We were both from really dysfunctional backgrounds and we both had the perfect ground to feed that dysfunction because we didn't have tools, and I was a kid! I was a young person and obviously greatly influenced by one of America's greatest actors at that moment," she said.

The following month, Rourke told Piers Morgan on CNN that he had no intention of reading his ex-wife's memoir.

"From what I’ve heard about it, and what have you, it’s probably kind of like a little bit of sour grapes, chasing the buck and a delusional, narcissistic self-centered point of view," he alleged.

Otis, who became a model and actress as a teenager after dropping out of high school, revealed how her lack of experience contributed to the lowest point of her marriage to Rourke.