EXCLUSIVE: Rattled Mick Jagger Jacking in Rolling Stones Touring for Family Life After Lover Melanie Hamrick's Mugging

Rattled rock legend Mick Jagger, 82, is ready to step back from a life of relentless touring with the Rolling Stones and focus on marriage and family after galpal Melanie Hamrick was mugged in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel's Mayfair tonight," the 38-year-old brunette ballerina wrote on social media.

The disturbing incident comes weeks after 37-year-old Alexander Key, longtime partner of Jagger's granddaughter Assisi Jackson, was reported missing from his home in a remote coastal town in the U.K. – only to turn up dead at sea following an almost two-week manhunt.