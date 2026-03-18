EXCLUSIVE: Rattled Mick Jagger Jacking in Rolling Stones Touring for Family Life After Lover Melanie Hamrick's Mugging
March 18 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Rattled rock legend Mick Jagger, 82, is ready to step back from a life of relentless touring with the Rolling Stones and focus on marriage and family after galpal Melanie Hamrick was mugged in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel's Mayfair tonight," the 38-year-old brunette ballerina wrote on social media.
The disturbing incident comes weeks after 37-year-old Alexander Key, longtime partner of Jagger's granddaughter Assisi Jackson, was reported missing from his home in a remote coastal town in the U.K. – only to turn up dead at sea following an almost two-week manhunt.
"Mick's not getting any younger and has had more than his share of heartache recently," an insider said. "These horrific events have been staggering wake-up calls that have had him reassess his priorities."
Sources said Jagger was already reeling from Key's death when news came on Feb. 10 of the terrifying attack on the mother of his son Deveraux, 9.
Melanie confided: "I'm so thankful for my friends for protecting me. Two people grabbed me from behind and thank God for good people who stepped in to help me.
"I'm shaken, sad, and heartbroken that we can treat each other this way."
The Stones – who have been touring over 60 years – had already announced plans to scale back their 2026 schedule because of 82-year-old guitarist Keith Richards' health woes.
Sources also added all the members of the legendary band were rocked by the death of original drummer Charlie Watts at age 80 in 2021.
"Through all that, Mick has been in a pretty dark place lately," a source said. "The incident with Melanie was the icing on the cake. He can't believe how the hits have kept on coming at such a brutal and terrifying pace."
Now, spies said the reformed lothario – a dad of eight kids by five different women – is ready to put aside his commitment phobia.
"He's not the type to linger. He's always been very proactive about keeping his mind on the positive. It's one of the secrets to his success," the insider noted.
"That's why the wedding is suddenly front and center and something he's keen to plan. He's desperate to find something happy to focus on, and his relationship with Melanie and making more time for his family is what brings him the most joy."