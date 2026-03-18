Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mick Jagger
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rattled Mick Jagger Jacking in Rolling Stones Touring for Family Life After Lover Melanie Hamrick's Mugging

mick jagger quits rolling stones touring mugging
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger quits Rolling Stones touring after Melanie Hamrick's mugging rattled him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Rattled rock legend Mick Jagger, 82, is ready to step back from a life of relentless touring with the Rolling Stones and focus on marriage and family after galpal Melanie Hamrick was mugged in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel's Mayfair tonight," the 38-year-old brunette ballerina wrote on social media.

The disturbing incident comes weeks after 37-year-old Alexander Key, longtime partner of Jagger's granddaughter Assisi Jackson, was reported missing from his home in a remote coastal town in the U.K. – only to turn up dead at sea following an almost two-week manhunt.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Mick Jagger is reassessing his priorities after Melanie Hamrick was attacked at Annabel's Mayfair in London.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Mick Jagger is reassessing his priorities after Melanie Hamrick was attacked at Annabel's Mayfair in London.

Article continues below advertisement

"Mick's not getting any younger and has had more than his share of heartache recently," an insider said. "These horrific events have been staggering wake-up calls that have had him reassess his priorities."

Sources said Jagger was already reeling from Key's death when news came on Feb. 10 of the terrifying attack on the mother of his son Deveraux, 9.

Melanie confided: "I'm so thankful for my friends for protecting me. Two people grabbed me from behind and thank God for good people who stepped in to help me.

"I'm shaken, sad, and heartbroken that we can treat each other this way."

Article continues below advertisement
The Rolling Stones had already planned to scale back touring amid Keith Richards' health issues and the 2021 death of Charlie Watts.
Source: MEGA

The Rolling Stones had already planned to scale back touring amid Keith Richards' health issues and the 2021 death of Charlie Watts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Stones – who have been touring over 60 years – had already announced plans to scale back their 2026 schedule because of 82-year-old guitarist Keith Richards' health woes.

Sources also added all the members of the legendary band were rocked by the death of original drummer Charlie Watts at age 80 in 2021.

"Through all that, Mick has been in a pretty dark place lately," a source said. "The incident with Melanie was the icing on the cake. He can't believe how the hits have kept on coming at such a brutal and terrifying pace."

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Jagger is now focused on wedding plans with Hamrick and spending more time with son Deveraux.
Source: MEGA; @MELHAMRICK/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Jagger is now focused on wedding plans with Hamrick and spending more time with son Deveraux.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jesse jacksons obama feud president stole place history

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Jackson's Enemy — How Trailblazer Went to His Grave Believing Ex-Prez Obama Stole His Place in History

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's friendship is allegedly now dead after once-magical bond faded.

EXCLUSIVE: Not So Wicked Anymore — How the 'Magic' Of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Friendship is 'Now Dead'

Now, spies said the reformed lothario – a dad of eight kids by five different women – is ready to put aside his commitment phobia.

"He's not the type to linger. He's always been very proactive about keeping his mind on the positive. It's one of the secrets to his success," the insider noted.

"That's why the wedding is suddenly front and center and something he's keen to plan. He's desperate to find something happy to focus on, and his relationship with Melanie and making more time for his family is what brings him the most joy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.