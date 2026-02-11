Mick Jagger's Fiancée Melanie Hamrick, 38, Reveals She Was 'Physically Attacked' in Horrifying Mayfair Incident — 'I'm Shaken, Sad and Heartbroken'

Jagger and Hamrick began dating in 2014, when she was just 26 years old, and he was 70.

The couple welcomed a son, Devereux, in 2016. He is the rock legend's eighth and youngest child.

Hamrick has been open about her obliviousness to those who have been critical of the duo's 44-year age gap, saying in a September 2024 interview that people should "mind their own business."

"I don't think about it. Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," the longtime American Ballet Theatre star scoffed.

She added, "I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."