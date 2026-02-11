Mick Jagger's Fiancée Melanie Hamrick, 38, Reveals She Was 'Physically Attacked' in Horrifying Mayfair Incident — 'I'm Shaken, Sad and Heartbroken'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger's fiancée has revealed she was the victim of a terrifying attack outside a club in a very upscale area of London, RadarOnline.com can report.
Melanie Hamrick shared news of the horrifying incident that left her "heartbroken," after she was savagely grabbed from behind by two strangers while leaving the private Mayfair club Annabel's on Tuesday, February 10.
'Shaken, Sad and Heartbroken'
"This is incredibly hard to share – but I was physically attacked @annabelsmayfair tonight – I'm so thankful to my friends for protecting me," Hamrick, 38, told fans in an Instagram Story.
The former professional ballerina revealed, "Two people grabbed me from behind, and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me."
"I'm shaken, sad, and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way," Hamrick lamented.
It doesn't appear that her 82-year-old Rolling Stones frontman fiancé was with her when the mugging occurred.
Scary Situation
Mayfair is one of London's most upscale areas, located just north of Buckingham Palace and east of Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, and Kensington Palace.
It has seen a massive surge in crime, with thefts tripling between 2021 and 2023, as organized crime rings have sought out watches, jewelry, designer handbags, and other pricey items in brazen street thefts as well as retail robberies.
Jagger has owned multiple properties in the surrounding areas of Chelsea, Marylebone, and Belgravia over the years.
The couple most recently lived in a rented Chelsea townhouse while splitting their time between a 16th-century château along France's Loire River. The duo are globe-trotting jet setters who love to travel and are constantly on the go.
Melanie Hamrick Addresses 44-Year Age Gap With Mick Jagger
Jagger and Hamrick began dating in 2014, when she was just 26 years old, and he was 70.
The couple welcomed a son, Devereux, in 2016. He is the rock legend's eighth and youngest child.
Hamrick has been open about her obliviousness to those who have been critical of the duo's 44-year age gap, saying in a September 2024 interview that people should "mind their own business."
"I don't think about it. Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you're going to analyze it," the longtime American Ballet Theatre star scoffed.
She added, "I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."
More Family Heartbreak
Hamrick's attack comes just after Jagger's granddaughter's longtime partner mysteriously disappeared and was later found dead.
Alexander Key vanished after last being seen leaving a pub in rural Cornwall, England, on January 24. He and Jagger's granddaughter, Assisi Jackson, had been together since 2010 and had two children together. Assisi is the daughter of the Satisfaction singer's second-oldest child, Jade Jagger, whom he shares with ex-wife Bianca.
His body was later discovered at sea on January 31 off the Cornwall coast.
No foul play was suspected, and the family thanked police and the Coast Guard for their efforts in locating Key while requesting privacy at "this difficult time."