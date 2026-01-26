Mick Jagger's 'Worried' Family Launches Desperate Search After Relative Goes Missing in U.K. — 'Police Are Growing Increasingly Concerned'
Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Mick Jagger's family has become consumed with worry over the "welfare" of his granddaughter Assisi Jackson's longtime partner, who has been missing since last week, RadarOnline.com.
Alexander Key, 37, was last seen leaving a local pub in England on January 23 and has not been seen since. Now the hunt is on to find him.
Mick Jagger's Granddaughter's Partner Is Missing
"Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old male who has been reported missing from the Boscastle area," a press release from the Devon and Cornwall Police read.
He was last seen in the town's local pub, The Cobweb Inn, around 2:30 p.m. on the day he went missing.
Per the photos provided by the authorities and their description, he definitely stands out.
"Alexander is described as medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair, and normally wearing bright colored clothing," the release noted.
One of the photos showed Key wearing a bright orange, patterned coat while sporting a high hairdo.
Police revealed "searches and enquiries are ongoing today," and that "we're appealing for any information which may assist us."
Longtime Loves
Jackson is the daughter of Jade Jagger, 57, the second-oldest of Mick's eight kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Bianca Jagger.
Former model Jade is a mother of three, sharing Assisi and her sister, Amba, with former partner Piers Jackson. She also has one son, Ray, with her husband Adrian Fillary.
Jackson and Key have lived a quiet life in rural Cornwall while raising their two children, Ezra, 11, and Romy, 6.
Key is a chef and restaurateur who co-owns The Rocket Store, a seafood eatery in Boscastle.
Mick Jagger's Eight Children
Jade has spoken fondly of the large family she now has, thanks to her father's massive brood.
"The ties that bind us are stronger than ever, not just within our immediate family, but the Jagger clan as a whole," she wrote in a British Vogue essay in 2021.
"My father now has eight children with five partners – a globetrotting support network that seems to be ever expanding," she explained.
Mick welcomed his first child, Karis Jagger, with actress Marsha Hunt.
After Jade, next came the four children he shares with ex-wife Jerry Hall.
Mick became a dad for the seventh time in 1999, when Brazilian model Luciana Morad Gimenez gave birth to their son, Lucas.
The rocker's eighth child, son Deveraux, 8, was born in 2016, when the Satisfaction singer was 73. He shares the boy with longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.
"In any given year, the whole lot of us might decamp to the Caribbean for a holiday or hit the road in Europe for a Rolling Stones tour – family gatherings where traditional roles lose all meaning amid the chaos and laughter," Jade wrote about how close Mick's brood is.
She laughed, "As a general rule, we're too busy trying to find a restaurant that will accommodate several dozen screaming Jaggers for the evening to worry about someone's place in the family tree."