Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger's 'Worried' Family Launches Desperate Search After Relative Goes Missing in U.K. — 'Police Are Growing Increasingly Concerned'

Photo of Mick Jagger and Alexander Key
Source: MEGA; Devon & Cornwall Police

The partner of Mick Jagger's granddaughter has been missing for three days.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mick Jagger's family has become consumed with worry over the "welfare" of his granddaughter Assisi Jackson's longtime partner, who has been missing since last week, RadarOnline.com.

Alexander Key, 37, was last seen leaving a local pub in England on January 23 and has not been seen since. Now the hunt is on to find him.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger's Granddaughter's Partner Is Missing

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Alexander Key
Source: Devon & Cornwall Police

Alexander Key was last seen leaving a local pub in Boscastle, England.

"Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old male who has been reported missing from the Boscastle area," a press release from the Devon and Cornwall Police read.

He was last seen in the town's local pub, The Cobweb Inn, around 2:30 p.m. on the day he went missing.

Per the photos provided by the authorities and their description, he definitely stands out.

"Alexander is described as medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair, and normally wearing bright colored clothing," the release noted.

One of the photos showed Key wearing a bright orange, patterned coat while sporting a high hairdo.

Police revealed "searches and enquiries are ongoing today," and that "we're appealing for any information which may assist us."

Article continues below advertisement

Longtime Loves

Photo of Assisi Jackson
Source: @cannegosfarm/Instagram

Assisi Jackson and Key share two daughters.

Jackson is the daughter of Jade Jagger, 57, the second-oldest of Mick's eight kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Bianca Jagger.

Former model Jade is a mother of three, sharing Assisi and her sister, Amba, with former partner Piers Jackson. She also has one son, Ray, with her husband Adrian Fillary.

Jackson and Key have lived a quiet life in rural Cornwall while raising their two children, Ezra, 11, and Romy, 6.

Key is a chef and restaurateur who co-owns The Rocket Store, a seafood eatery in Boscastle.

Article continues below advertisement

Mick Jagger's Eight Children

Photo of Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger has been with current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, since 2014.

Jade has spoken fondly of the large family she now has, thanks to her father's massive brood.

"The ties that bind us are stronger than ever, not just within our immediate family, but the Jagger clan as a whole," she wrote in a British Vogue essay in 2021.

"My father now has eight children with five partners – a globetrotting support network that seems to be ever expanding," she explained.

Mick welcomed his first child, Karis Jagger, with actress Marsha Hunt.

After Jade, next came the four children he shares with ex-wife Jerry Hall.

Mick became a dad for the seventh time in 1999, when Brazilian model Luciana Morad Gimenez gave birth to their son, Lucas.

The rocker's eighth child, son Deveraux, 8, was born in 2016, when the Satisfaction singer was 73. He shares the boy with longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Kobe Bryant

EXCLUSIVE: Kobe Bryant Is 'Making More Money Dead Than Alive' — as Fans Mark 6th Anniversary of NBA Icon's Fatal Helicopter Tragedy

Split photo of Tim Walz, Pam Bondi

Tim Walz Fires Back at AG Pam Bondi's Warning Letter After Second Fatal ICE Shooting — 'Go Ahead and Work On The Epstein Files'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jade Jagger
Source: MEGA

Jade Jagger loves being part of the huge family her father built.

"In any given year, the whole lot of us might decamp to the Caribbean for a holiday or hit the road in Europe for a Rolling Stones tour – family gatherings where traditional roles lose all meaning amid the chaos and laughter," Jade wrote about how close Mick's brood is.

She laughed, "As a general rule, we're too busy trying to find a restaurant that will accommodate several dozen screaming Jaggers for the evening to worry about someone's place in the family tree."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.