Mick Jagger's 'Worried' Family Launches Desperate Search After Relative Goes Missing in U.K. — 'Police Are Growing Increasingly Concerned'

"Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old male who has been reported missing from the Boscastle area," a press release from the Devon and Cornwall Police read.

He was last seen in the town's local pub, The Cobweb Inn, around 2:30 p.m. on the day he went missing.

Per the photos provided by the authorities and their description, he definitely stands out.

"Alexander is described as medium build, bright peroxide blonde hair, and normally wearing bright colored clothing," the release noted.

One of the photos showed Key wearing a bright orange, patterned coat while sporting a high hairdo.

Police revealed "searches and enquiries are ongoing today," and that "we're appealing for any information which may assist us."