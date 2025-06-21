Michelle Obama's New Lover? Former First Lady Fuels Rumors of Secret Divorce By Going on Intimate Lunch Date With Longtime Male Pal — On Sunshine Holiday Without Barack
Michelle Obama sparked fresh divorce rumors by enjoying an intimate lunch with a male pal — and husband Barack was nowhere to be seen.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former First Lady, 61, has been on vacation on the Spanish island of Mallorca with her two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.
Intimate Lunch
And in a development that has sent speculation rife online she has a new man – or is at least on the hunt for one – they were joined at a cosy lunch at The Lobster Club in Puerto Portals by James Costos, 62, a former U.S. ambassador to Spain, and his partner Michael Smith, 62, the Obamas' longtime interior designer and former White House decorator‑in‑chief.
Costos and Smith have been longtime friends of the Obamas and hosted the family many times at their Rancho Mirage home in Palm Springs, California.
Divorce Rumors
Speaking in 2017, Smith said: "When they were here, it occurred to me that more than 50 years ago JFK had stayed just down the road at Bing Crosby's home.
"The President and Mrs Obama basically woke up in the morning to the same view of the valley. There was something lovely about that thought.
"It made me contemplate all the change that has taken place in those decades, contrasting with the timelessness of this beautiful desert landscape."
'Everyone Will Know About It'
This group outing comes amid ongoing rumors about the state of Michelle and Barack's marriage status over the last several months.
Michelle dismissed speculation about her marriage and addressed the rumors head on during a podcast appearance last month .
During the episode, she told the hosts: "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."
Michelle also praised her husband on her latest podcast episode as a "tremendous father."
She said even when Barack was president, he left the job at the door whenever he talked to his daughters to help cultivate their formative years.
Rumors surrounding the Obamas' relationship began when Michelle skipped several high-profile events, including Donald Trump's inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter's funeral.
We revealed earlier this month have been seeking marriage advice from two famous "mentors."
Michelle sat down with singer Bruce Springsteen on he podcast IMO and the two talked all about relationships – especially his marriage to his wife Patti Scialfa.
She admitted on the new episode: "I marvel at you and Patti and the work that you all have done. You and Patti have been couple mentors for me and Barack for quite some time.
"(We are) watching you guys do the work, getting advice on how to keep those lines of communication open."
The former first lady added: "You got two powerful people in you and Patty, your own powerhouses in your own right, and merging those lives together. For all those reasons, you were the perfect person to be here to discuss this wonderful question from."
But as the "divorce of the century" rumors constantly surround the couple the pair started "going to therapy" together.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "They love each other deeply, but marriage is work. They’re committed to doing that work – even now.
"Barack's always been comfortable with distance, and Michelle’s always been about presence. That dynamic hasn’t changed, even all these years later."