Michelle Obama's New Lover? Former First Lady Fuels Rumors of Secret Divorce By Going on Intimate Lunch Date With Longtime Male Pal — On Sunshine Holiday Without Barack

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former First Lady, 61, has been on vacation on the Spanish island of Mallorca with her two daughters, Malia , 26, and Sasha , 24.

Michelle Obama sparked fresh divorce rumors by enjoying an intimate lunch with a male pal — and husband Barack was nowhere to be seen.

Obama was joined by James Costos and Michael Smith, the latter of which was the Obamas' longtime interior designer.

Costos and Smith have been longtime friends of the Obamas and hosted the family many times at their Rancho Mirage home in Palm Springs, California .

And in a development that has sent speculation rife online she has a new man – or is at least on the hunt for one – they were joined at a cosy lunch at The Lobster Club in Puerto Portals by James Costos, 62, a former U.S. ambassador to Spain, and his partner Michael Smith, 62, the Obamas' longtime interior designer and former White House decorator‑in‑chief.

Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage has been plagued by rumors it's soon to be officially declared over.

"It made me contemplate all the change that has taken place in those decades, contrasting with the timelessness of this beautiful desert landscape."

"The President and Mrs Obama basically woke up in the morning to the same view of the valley. There was something lovely about that thought.

Speaking in 2017, Smith said: "When they were here, it occurred to me that more than 50 years ago JFK had stayed just down the road at Bing Crosby's home.

Michelle insists if there were problems in her marriage 'everyone would know about it.'

This group outing comes amid ongoing rumors about the state of Michelle and Barack's marriage status over the last several months.

Michelle dismissed speculation about her marriage and addressed the rumors head on during a podcast appearance last month .

During the episode, she told the hosts: "If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it."

Michelle also praised her husband on her latest podcast episode as a "tremendous father."

She said even when Barack was president, he left the job at the door whenever he talked to his daughters to help cultivate their formative years.