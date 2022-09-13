Michelle Branch Calls Off Divorce From Patrick Carney Weeks After Domestic Assault Arrest, Cheating Accusations
Michelle Branch and her husband Patrick Carney have agreed to give their marriage another try and have pressed pause on their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer and her 42-year-old Black Keys drummer husband have informed the court of their decision.
An agreed order of reconciliation was entered in Branch’s divorce. It reads, “as evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation.”
The filing notes the parties will pause the divorce to allow them to participate in counseling sessions and they will resume living together. However, it noted, the parties acts and conducts, “shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”
The two will try for six months to make the marriage work and then make a decision on the divorce.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Branch filed for divorce on August 12 hours after she was released from jail. The singer was arrested after Carney called cops on her for slapping him in his face at their Tennessee home.
During questioning, Branch admitted to slapping her husband and was arrested for domestic assault. She later accused him of cheating on her during the marriage.
After the arrest, Branch said she was “totally devastated” by the series of events.
“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness,” she said.
In court documents, Branch listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, which is the day she was arrested. She listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
“Wife states that such irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together in Husband and Wife,” the petition read.
The couple shares a 4-year-old son Rhys James and a daughter named Willie who was born this year.