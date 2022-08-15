Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney After Arrest, Demands Primary Custody & Child Support
Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Patrick Carney after publicly accusing him of cheating and a brief jail stint, Radar has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 39-year-old singer filed her petition for divorce on August 12, only hours after her arrest for domestic assault against Carney.
In court documents, Michelle listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, which is the day she was taken into custody. The two share a 4-year-old son Rhys James and a daughter named Willie who was born in February.
Michelle said the reason for the split was “irreconcilable differences.”
“Wife states that such irreconcilable differences have arisen between the parties that the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together in Husband and Wife,” the filing read. Michelle said she wants the court to award her all separate property owned prior to the marriage.
Further, she said she wants primary custody of the two kids with Patrick receiving visitation.
Michelle said she is a “fit and proper person to be named primary residential parent of the parties’ children.” The singer demands Patrick also cough up monthly child support and help with any uncovered medical expenses.
On top of that, she wants Patrick to pay her legal fees associated with the case. The Black Keys drummer has yet to respond in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple have had quite the week with Michelle accusing Patrick of cheating on her. She said, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
Michelle released the statement a day after she was arrested for domestic assault. Cops arrived at the couple’s Nashville home where Michelle admitted to having slapped her husband “one to two times.”
Law enforcement booked the singer into the jail around 4:30 AM and released her at 11 AM. She was released early because she’s currently breastfeeding her 6-month old at home.