EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ovitz's Damning Silence — Hollywood Super-Agent Clams Up About Jeffrey Epstein in Harvey Weinstein Deposition

"I'm not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein," Ovitz snapped. "You can ask all the questions you want. You're going to get no answers."

Moments later, the Tinseltown heavyweight announced: "I'm done with this!"

Ovitz, 79, yanked off a microphone he'd been wearing, marched out of the room, slammed the door and stalked out of the building.

He was being questioned by a lawyer for actress Julia Ormond, who has sued CAA for allegedly setting her up to be sexually assaulted by convicted perv Harvey Weinstein in 1995.

Ovitz had left CAA months before the alleged assault and ducked the deposition for over a year. He finally showed up at his attorney's office in New York on June 1.

During the deposition, the showbiz big shot – who's served as talent agent for A-listers Tom Cruise, Kevin Costner, Bill Murray, Steven Spielberg and many more – discussed his relationship with Weinstein, repeatedly calling him a "bully."