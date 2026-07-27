EXCLUSIVE: Michael Ovitz's Damning Silence — Hollywood Super-Agent Clams Up About Jeffrey Epstein in Harvey Weinstein Deposition
July 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A top Hollywood honcho fell all over himself to avoid getting smeared by Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michael Ovitz, founder of the powerful Creative Artists Agency, stormed out of a deposition after being quizzed about his friendship with the late pedophile.
Ovitz Explodes During Epstein Questions
"I'm not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein," Ovitz snapped. "You can ask all the questions you want. You're going to get no answers."
Moments later, the Tinseltown heavyweight announced: "I'm done with this!"
Ovitz, 79, yanked off a microphone he'd been wearing, marched out of the room, slammed the door and stalked out of the building.
He was being questioned by a lawyer for actress Julia Ormond, who has sued CAA for allegedly setting her up to be sexually assaulted by convicted perv Harvey Weinstein in 1995.
Ovitz had left CAA months before the alleged assault and ducked the deposition for over a year. He finally showed up at his attorney's office in New York on June 1.
During the deposition, the showbiz big shot – who's served as talent agent for A-listers Tom Cruise, Kevin Costner, Bill Murray, Steven Spielberg and many more – discussed his relationship with Weinstein, repeatedly calling him a "bully."
Epstein Questions Trigger Ovitz Meltdown
But he flipped out over questions about Epstein, who died in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 at age 66.
When Ormond's legal eagle asked if he was friendly with the disgraced financier, Ovitz answered "no" but then asked, "What's your definition of 'friendly'?"
After that, the bigwig admitted he'd once visited Epstein's house "for 20 minutes at the recommendation of JPMorgan Bank."
When asked if he'd ever visited Epstein at St. Barts, Ovitz fumed: "What's this got to do with Harvey Weinstein?"
Ovitz Faces Contempt Fight Ahead
Ormond's legal eagle refused to back down and asked if Ovitz knew Epstein had been convicted of sex crimes. That's when Ovitz fled.
Several emails between Ovitz and Epstein were included in the trove of Epstein material released by the Justice Department earlier this year.
Ormond's legal team believes Ovitz's continued relationship with Epstein after the creep became a registered sex offender in 2008 reflects on how he handled Weinstein's alleged misconduct while at CAA.
Her attorneys are now seeking to have Ovitz held in contempt and arrested so he can finish his deposition.