EXCLUSIVE: Michael Madsen's Final Film Might Never Be Seen — As It's Stuck in 'Development Hell' 

The movie Mr. Wonderful "tells the story of three generations of men all struggling to find meaning and purpose in life," according to the official log line.

Madsen, who passed away after cardiac arrest last week at age 67, tops the cast in what has been called a "dramatic departure" from his iconic crime roles.

He filmed the movie throughout 2024 and proudly shared photos from the set on his Instagram account.

In one photo, Madsen smiles, holding a clap board, promising a "June 2025" release date. Filming wrapped up in February, and there is even a trailer already available for viewing online.

However, June has come and gone, and few have seen the final finished product. Industry websites say the film remains in "post-production"...a.k.a. "development hell"... with no scheduled release date announced.