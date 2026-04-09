EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson's Secret Life Exposed — As a Door-Rapping Jehovah's Witness

Now, the three-part BBC documentary Michael Jackson: An American Tragedy explores previously untold aspects of his life, featuring interviews with his sister La Toya, former friends, law enforcement officials, and figures connected to controversies that shadowed his later years.

One of Jackson's close friends, Christian Volk, described how the singer participated in Jehovah's Witness outreach during the 1980s, often disguising his identity.

Volk claimed, "Michael would say (on door knocks), 'Hi, my name is Joe.' That was his middle name, so he wasn't lying. They would think, 'He really looks like Michael Jackson.' You could see it in their eyes."