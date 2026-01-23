Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Liberal Nepo Baby Son 'Too Spooked' for CNN Return After On-Air Spat With Scott Jennings — 'He's Done with Tough Interviews'

During an episode of Newsnight, the pair got into a fiery discussion over the government shutdown before the right-leaning expert smacked down the politically active aspiring actor.

Dylan is now said to have sworn off CNN, as well as any other outlets likely to challenge him, opting instead for platforms where he is more warmly received.

"He's done with tough interviews. Done. Finished," a source told Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop about Dylan. "If there's even a chance of pushback, he won't take the call."

During the CNN outing, Dylan was eviscerated by commentator Jennings amid a discussion about the Senate passing a funding bill to reopen the government.

The heated debate between Dylan and Jennings, according to another source, left the young actor "spooked" and is reportedly influencing his decision not to return.