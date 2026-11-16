The case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the City of Miami Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

"The threats were made in three separate public posts over the course of the afternoon," per the news release. "Among other things, the posts threatened that both officials would be executed at specific times."

This isn't the first time in recent months that someone got busted for threatening a government official, either.

Back in October, a 47-year-old Oklahoma man named Howard Gimmey was charged with threatening President Donald Trump and communicating a threat.