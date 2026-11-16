Miami Man Sentenced to 2 Years Behind Bars After Threatening Marco Rubio and 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem on X
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
A Miami man is preparing to spend two years behind bars after posting online death threats against Marco Rubio and Kristi Noem, also known as "ICE Barbie," RadarOnline.com can report.
Jon Christopher Enriquez, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts of transmitting threats through interstate communications. Each count carried a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison. Per court records, he shared three public posts on X on May 27, 2026. The posts included specific times he said Rubio and Noem would be executed.
Jon Christopher Enriquez Sentenced to Two Years
Enriquez was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom on Thursday, November 12.
"Anyone who believes they can hide behind a keyboard while threatening to kill our nation's leaders should think again," Acting U.S. Attorney Yara Lorenzo Klukas for the Southern District of Florida said in a press release. "These are not harmless words. They are serious federal crimes with serious consequences."
"We will work relentlessly with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and bring to justice those who make such threats," Klukas added.
Jon Christopher Enriquez's Threats
The case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service with assistance from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the City of Miami Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.
"The threats were made in three separate public posts over the course of the afternoon," per the news release. "Among other things, the posts threatened that both officials would be executed at specific times."
This isn't the first time in recent months that someone got busted for threatening a government official, either.
Back in October, a 47-year-old Oklahoma man named Howard Gimmey was charged with threatening President Donald Trump and communicating a threat.
'I'm Going to Kill the President'
"I'm going to kill the President," Gimmey's alleged post, shared in May of 2026, began. "I'm going to make those who put me here pay."
"And it's a long list of people now and sadly every single Trump voter is now added to that list," the alleged post continued. "May God have mercy on you if you voted for Trump and you cross my path because you're gonna feel some fu--ing pain."
"I had to leave my apartment and go live in my car two Winters ago," Gimmey allegedly concluded. "I am planning violence."
Howard Gimmey's Arrest
According to a Department of Justice press release, the charges were brought about by an investigation by FBI Oklahoma City’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the United States Secret Service, and the Midwest City Police Department.
In a news release, the DOJ said, "This case is part of the nationwide National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 initiative, which is a White House-directed, interagency effort to integrate federal, state, and local partners in protecting First Amendment rights while targeting individuals and organizations engaged in political violence."