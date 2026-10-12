Oklahoma Man Busted After Allegedly 'Planning Violence' Against Trump and His Supporters in Shocking Social Media Post
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 7:10 p.m. ET
An Oklahoma man allegedly threatened Donald Trump and his supporters in a fiery social media post, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The man, 47-year-old Howard Gimmey, has been charged with threatening the president and communicating a threat. He faces up to five years behind bars, in addition to a $250,000 fine. He's scheduled to appear in court again on October 16.
Howard Gimmey's Alleged Threats
"I'm going to kill the President," Gimmey's alleged post began. "I'm going to make those who put me here pay."
"And it's a long list of people now and sadly every single Trump voter is now added to that list," the alleged post continued. "May God have mercy on you if you voted for Trump and you cross my path because you're gonna feel some f***ing pain."
"I had to leave my apartment and go live in my car two Winters ago," he allegedly concluded. "I am planning violence."
Gimmey was first charged for his alleged threat against Trump back in June. This latest indictment focuses on his alleged threat against the president's supporters.
Prosecutors accuse him of having made the threats "knowingly" and "willfully," and of acting "with recklessness."
According to a Department of Justice press release, the charges were brought about by an investigation by FBI Oklahoma City’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, the United States Secret Service, and the Midwest City Police Department.
Moreover, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Dillon is prosecuting the case.
Howard Gimmey's Team Responds to Charges
Gimmey's legal team is pushing the prosecution to prove that their client understood his statements were considered threats.
"[Gimmey] requests a pretrial ruling that, to obtain a conviction … the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he understood and meant his words as a threat; that recklessness concerning their threatening character, standing alone, is insufficient; and that the jury must be instructed accordingly," a motion filed on October 7 reads.
Trump's Latest Threats
This isn't the only threat Trump has faced recently, as just last week, a Michigan man was also arrested for allegedly vowing to kill him and his family.
The man, James Michael Dewaelsche, also allegedly made a sexually explicit threat against Vice President JD Vance's young children.
When questioned about his alleged threats, he told investigators that he "wants to be heard."