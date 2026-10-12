Oklahoma Man Busted After Allegedly 'Planning Violence' Against Trump and His Supporters in Shocking Social Media Post

The man, 47-year-old Howard Gimmey, has been charged with threatening the president and communicating a threat. He faces up to five years behind bars, in addition to a $250,000 fine. He's scheduled to appear in court again on October 16.

An Oklahoma man allegedly threatened Donald Trump and his supporters in a fiery social media post, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"I'm going to kill the President," Gimmey's alleged post began. "I'm going to make those who put me here pay."

"And it's a long list of people now and sadly every single Trump voter is now added to that list," the alleged post continued. "May God have mercy on you if you voted for Trump and you cross my path because you're gonna feel some f***ing pain."

"I had to leave my apartment and go live in my car two Winters ago," he allegedly concluded. "I am planning violence."