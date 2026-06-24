Melissa Gilbert Flees New York Apartment and Relocates Upstate Full-Time as Husband Timothy Busfield Fights Child Sex Charges

Documenting her move on Instagram, she wrote: "So long perfect little one bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The last eight years here have been so special.

"A lot of amazing work was done in and around this city.

"So many theaters and soundstages. So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town."

The actress also reflected on what she’ll miss most about life on the Upper West Side as she prepares to leave the Manhattan neighborhood behind.

"I'll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets. This city truly has a pulse," she wrote.