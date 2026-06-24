Melissa Gilbert Flees New York Apartment and Relocates Upstate Full-Time as Husband Timothy Busfield Fights Child Sex Charges
June 24 2026, Published 9:04 a.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert is fleeing her longtime New York City apartment while husband Timothy Busfield fights child sex charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 62, is moving full-time into their upstate New York property, which was raided by federal agents earlier this year.
'The Last 8 Years Have Been So Special'
Documenting her move on Instagram, she wrote: "So long perfect little one bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The last eight years here have been so special.
"A lot of amazing work was done in and around this city.
"So many theaters and soundstages. So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town."
The actress also reflected on what she’ll miss most about life on the Upper West Side as she prepares to leave the Manhattan neighborhood behind.
"I'll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets. This city truly has a pulse," she wrote.
Remaining Loyal To Husband
"You can feel it in your heart. Goodbye favorite newsstand, bodega, dance studio and laundry. Goodbye shoe repair, dry cleaners, nail salon. Goodbye sweet neighbors whom we love so much. And a very fond ‘farewell and see you soon’ to our favorite city in the world."
The Little House on the Prairie star’s move comes months after Busfield’s January arrest in New Mexico on child abuse and criminal sexual contact charges stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched seveb-year-old twin boys while working on Fox's The Cleaning Lady in 2022.
The 69-year-old, who has denied the allegations, was formally charged Feb. 6 with four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child under 13.
Busfield pleaded not guilty on Feb. 21 after waiving his arraignment and appearances at pretrial proceedings. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2027.
Remaining Coy On Reasons For Leaving
While Gilbert did not explain the reason for the move, she suggested the change comes at a difficult time for her family.
"I promise we will be back, it’s just that right now…..well….you know," she wrote.
"Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full time for a good long while."
Heavily armed federal agents raided the couple’s Highland Lake, NY, home shortly after Busfield turned himself in to authorities in Albuquerque in January.
Members of the New York Regional Fugitive Task Force used a battering ram to enter the property before searching the residence and surrounding buildings.
Gilbert has publicly supported her husband throughout the case.
RadarOnline.com previously told how Gilbert knew about husband Timothy Busfield’s past sexual assault allegations before they tied the knot in 2013.
Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning America, Gilbert said "didn’t go into (the) relationship blind," noting that "the internet existed" when she and the director "got together" the year before they wed.
"I'm neither naive nor am I complicit," she explained to George Stephanopoulos during the new interview "I talked to him about it. I asked him questions about it."
The veteran actress made this "abundantly clear" during the sitdown, which marked her first interview since Busfield’s January arrest.