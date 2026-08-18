Melania Trump Trolled by Jimmy Fallon with Brutal Affair Joke — as First Lady Hasn't Been Seen in Public for 29 Days

Fallon, like fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, has spent time making the president a favorite target of their monologues, then added, "You never... Yep. No one has seen Melania."

The funnyman followed up with another savage jab: "All I know is that it's going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell. That's all – I just – that's gonna be bizarre," hinting that the two were having an affair.

Fallon was referring to the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican senator, who hasn't been seen in public since suffering a fall at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14.

McConnell's prolonged absence and the limited information his staff has released about his condition and whereabouts sparked calls for "proof of life," and a photo of him inside the hospital was finally released on July 12. He has since left a rehabilitation center after undergoing treatment.