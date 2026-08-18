Melania Trump Trolled by Jimmy Fallon with Brutal Affair Joke — as First Lady Hasn't Been Seen in Public for 29 Days
Aug. 18 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Jimmy Fallon launched a brutal attack on Melania Trump over her mysterious 29-day disappearance from the public eye, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old First Lady hasn't been seen since the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19, when she stood by her husband, Donald Trump.
Jimmy Fallon Takes Shots at Donald and Melania Trump's Marriage
The comedian opened his Tonight Show monologue on August 17 by trying to get some easy laughs at Melania's expense.
"Over the weekend, President Trump made a campaign stop in Long Island, and Melania Trump did not travel with him," Fallon began on his first joke of the night.
He continued, "People have noticed that she's been laying low. In fact, she hasn't been seen in public for 29 days. Trump heard and was like, 'Big deal. I haven't seen her in private for two years.'"
Jimmy Fallon Hints About Melania Trump 'Taking a Step Back'
FalIon continued with the jokes, not mentioning that the First Lady and her son, Barron Trump, have been the subject of chilling assassination threats related to Iran's Islamic Regime.
"I understand Melania is taking a step back with everything going on," the former Saturday Night Live star mentioned.
He then made light of how the president had to use an airport catering truck to discreetly slip away from Air Force One following a NATO summit in Turkey on July 8.
"She's worried that at any moment she could be trapped with Trump inside her catering truck," Fallon snarked.
Jimmy Fallon Takes Jab at Melania Trump "Running Off With' Mitch McConnell
Fallon, like fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, has spent time making the president a favorite target of their monologues, then added, "You never... Yep. No one has seen Melania."
The funnyman followed up with another savage jab: "All I know is that it's going to be crazy when we find out she ran off with Mitch McConnell. That's all – I just – that's gonna be bizarre," hinting that the two were having an affair.
Fallon was referring to the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican senator, who hasn't been seen in public since suffering a fall at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14.
McConnell's prolonged absence and the limited information his staff has released about his condition and whereabouts sparked calls for "proof of life," and a photo of him inside the hospital was finally released on July 12. He has since left a rehabilitation center after undergoing treatment.
Chilling Threats on Melania Trump's Life
The former model was the subject of a terrifying video titled "Where to Kill Melania" released by an Islamic regime-affiliated outlet, Tasnim, as the president's war with Iran rages on.
The video described the first lady's security detail and motorcade protocols before zeroing in on her well-known love of fashion, even instructing insurgents to target high-end New York City designer stores where Melania might be shopping.
Amid the "Where is Melania" frenzy, the Slovenian native's senior advisor, Marc Beckman, teased "a plop-down on culture like you’ve never seen before, and it's going to be really exciting."
"No first lady has done anything like this, and, again, she’ll be breaking ground in Washington, D.C., next week... It’s going to be very eye-catching. The whole world will see it," he promised.