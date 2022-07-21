'I Always Condemn Violence': Melania Trump Defends Herself & Slams Ex-Chief Of Staff's 'Disappointing Behavior' Ahead Of Primetime Jan. 6 Hearing

She placed blame on former Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham, and told Fox News that if she was aware of all the details, she would have "immediately" done something about it.

Melania reiterated that she was preoccupied with other important duties and left in the dark about what was transpiring at the Capitol.

"As with all First Ladies who preceded me, it was my obligation to record the contents of the White House's historic rooms, including taking archival photographs of all the renovations," she continued. "This is a very significant undertaking and requires great care, attention to detail, and concentration — both in the planning and execution."