Former White House Staffer Says She Was ‘Sickened’ By Shocking Text Melania Trump Wrote During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Donald Trump’s former press secretary Stephanie Grisham shared what appeared to be a text exchange with Melania Trump in which the former First Lady seems to shoot down a request to condemn the violence taking place during the Capitol riot, Radar can report.

On June 28, following an abruptly scheduled sixth public Jan. 6 hearing that took place earlier in the day, Grisham tweeted a screenshot of a text with “MT,” who she later confirmed was Melania Trump.