EXCLUSIVE: Braveheart Looking for Love! How Mad Mel Gibson is Desperate for Romance at 70

Mel Gibson is single and ready to mingle – but only hotties need apply, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 70-year-old actor is licking his wounds after longtime galpal Rosalind Ross walked out, but he's already looking for a much younger lady to bear his 10th child.

"The split from Rosalind is not something Mel wanted," revealed a source. "He fought hard to make the relationship work, but don't expect any moss to grow on him. He's already started looking for his next leading lady. Mel is not the kind of guy who will ever throw in the towel on women. He says turning 70 hasn't slowed down any part of him."