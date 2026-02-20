EXCLUSIVE: Braveheart Looking for Love! How Mad Mel Gibson is Desperate for Romance at 70
Feb. 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Mel Gibson is single and ready to mingle – but only hotties need apply, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 70-year-old actor is licking his wounds after longtime galpal Rosalind Ross walked out, but he's already looking for a much younger lady to bear his 10th child.
"The split from Rosalind is not something Mel wanted," revealed a source. "He fought hard to make the relationship work, but don't expect any moss to grow on him. He's already started looking for his next leading lady. Mel is not the kind of guy who will ever throw in the towel on women. He says turning 70 hasn't slowed down any part of him."
Nine Kids, Three Partners
The Braveheart star is already the proud pop of nine children with three different partners. Gibson welcomed seven children, now ranging in age from 45 to 26, with his wife of 29 years, Robyn Moore, before she filed for divorce in 2009.
After separating from Moore, Gibson began dating Russian songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva. They welcomed their daughter Lucia in 2009.
Following a lengthy custody battle, the Mad Max hero hooked up with equestrian and screenwriter Ross in 2014. Three years later, they became parents to their son, Lars.
Red Carpet Comeback Continues
In September 2024, Gibson's two youngest children, Lucia and Lars, joined him on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie Monster Summer.
After a string of headline-making incidents, Gibson was blacklisted by Hollywood in the mid-2000s for homophobic and antisemitic remarks.
He bounced back when his epic biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge won two Oscars in 2017.
Now he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father, Hutton Gibson, said a source.
Gibson Eyes Younger Partner
The source shared: "Mel's dad lived past 100, and Mel plans to do the same, so he feels that he may as well get back out there and meet someone new.
"He won't be looking in his own age bracket, though. Mel is talking about wanting another child, so he's looking to meet a 30-something lady who's ready to take that journey with him.
"He knows people will roll their eyes at him, but Mel has never cared much about outside opinion."