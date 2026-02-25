Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Spice Girl Smackdown — Mel C's Snarky Parenting Snipes Hit Sour Note With Peeved Victoria Beckham Amid Estrangement From Son Brooklyn

mel c parenting snipes victoria beckham brooklyn estrangement
Source: MEGA

Mel C said she chose to shield daughter Scarlett from fame, sparking tension with Victoria Beckham.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Mel C said she made the "conscious decision" to keep her daughter, Scarlett, away from the spotlight, adding: "Obviously I have friends who handle it very differently, each to their own, no judgment at all. But for me, because of my experiences with fame, I didn't feel comfortable making that decision for her."

RadarOnline.com can reveal while she doesn't name names, her comments have set off a firestorm, as they come on the heels of the drama involving fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, her husband, David Beckham, and their son Brooklyn Beckham.

Victoria Seethes Over Public Snub

Source: MEGA

"Victoria took it as judgment – public judgment – during one of the most painful moments of her life," a source said. "She is livid."

As readers know, Brooklyn, 26, accused his mother, 51, and David, 50, of staging "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships."

He also claimed they placed "countless lies" in the media "to preserve" their own reputations at the expense of "innocent people."

"What Mel said may be true, but it absolutely did not need to be said right now," another insider told RadarOnline.com.

And the pop star turned fashion designer is not the forgive-and-forget type.

"Victoria holds grudges," a source said. "This didn't just hurt her personally – it embarrassed her professionally."

Honesty Over Loyalty Sparks Rift

Victoria is said to be 'livid' after Mel C's comments were taken as public judgment amid Brooklyn Beckham's accusations.
Source: MEGA

"She feels Mel chose honesty over loyalty," another insider told RadarOnline.com. "And that's not something Victoria lets go of easily."

But insiders insisted Mel, aka Sporty Spice, 52, was speaking from personal experience and wasn't throwing shade at Victoria.

"Her intentions weren't malicious," a source shared. "But intention doesn't matter when the impact is this explosive."

Reunion Tour Plans Frozen

A source said plans for a Spice Girls reunion tour are 'basically frozen' following tension between Mel C and Victoria.
Source: MEGA

In any case, Victoria is taking it as a terrible betrayal, even though Mel and their other bandmates rallied around Posh after Brooklyn released his bombshell statement on Jan. 19.

"They hated seeing her hurt," a source said.

But they also saw it as an opportunity to lure Posh back to the stage for a Spice Girls reunion, noting it could quickly shift the focus from her family drama.

Now it seems Mel's remarks may have derailed plans for a tour, which was in the very early planning stages.

"Any hope of a reunion tour is basically frozen," a source confirmed to RadarOnline.com.

