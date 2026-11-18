Kelly joined Today in September 2017 and hosted the third hour of the popular morning show under the title, Megyn Kelly Today.

Although the political commentator appeared in separate parts of the show from Guthrie and Kotb, they occasionally met for special segments.

However, her time at NBC was short-lived. In October 2018, Kelly's portion of the show was canceled after she made controversial comments about Halloween costumes and wearing blackface on-air.

"What is racist?" Kelly asked at the time. "Truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who put on whiteface for Halloween. When I was a kid, it was OK as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."

Days later, an NBC spokesperson released a statement that read: "Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors."

In January 2019, she officially left the network.