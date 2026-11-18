Megyn Kelly's Rocky 'Today' Chapter: Inside Her Alleged Tensions With Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb — 'Real Problems' With Her 'Attitude,' Source Claimed
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly reportedly sparked tensions with her Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during her time at NBC.
On the controversial podcaster's 56th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her time on Today.
Inside Megyn Kelly's Short-lived Stint on 'Today'
Kelly joined Today in September 2017 and hosted the third hour of the popular morning show under the title, Megyn Kelly Today.
Although the political commentator appeared in separate parts of the show from Guthrie and Kotb, they occasionally met for special segments.
However, her time at NBC was short-lived. In October 2018, Kelly's portion of the show was canceled after she made controversial comments about Halloween costumes and wearing blackface on-air.
"What is racist?" Kelly asked at the time. "Truly, you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface for Halloween, or a black person who put on whiteface for Halloween. When I was a kid, it was OK as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character."
Days later, an NBC spokesperson released a statement that read: "Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors."
In January 2019, she officially left the network.
'Savannah Was Disgusted'
Following the incident, Guthrie was left "disgusted," according to an insider.
'She feels Megyn has done significant damage to the viewers because so many were alienated," the insider told a publication. "Savannah wants Today to not be the news. She feels bad for Megyn for losing her job, but this is bigger than that."
As for Kotb, the insider noted that she was "saddened that anyone at home saw that moment on TV," calling the situation "unacceptable."
Megyn Kelly's Alleged 'Attitude' Problem on 'Today'
And Guthrie and Kotb's issues with Kelly appear to have begun well before her on-air controversy.
"Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have real problems with Megyn," a source said in comments shared with Radar in 2018. "They have real issues with not only her attitude, but her salary and entitlement."
Megyn Kelly Accuses Hoda Kotb of 'Acting'
Savannah's elderly mother, Nancy, went missing on February 1. While she was presumed to be kidnapped, her case remains unsolved.
In March, Savannah sat down for an emotion-packed interview with her former co-host, Kotb, to talk about the tragedy, but according to Kelly, she wasn't the woman for the job.
The podcaster claimed that she wasn't trying to be "petty," but she felt Kotb's interview was not "journalistically sound" due to lack of "follow-ups."
"They kept her mic up for her empathetic sounds and her active listening, which was actually a major distraction and very odd in its – in the choice," she explained at the time. "And I'm sorry, but Hoda kept wiping away tears that weren't there either. This was acting on Hoda Kotb's part, and it was a distraction and an unnecessary one."