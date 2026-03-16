Megyn Kelly Trashes Mark Levin for Running to Trump After Prez Defends Him Amid Bitter Feud — 'Strange He Couldn't Fight His Own Battle'
March 16 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly clapped back after Donald Trump defended Mark Levin as a "Great American Patriot" during their ongoing feud, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Fox News host accused Levin of going to the president to beg him for public praise "rather than dealing with it like a man" after she hit him with scathing insults about his private parts.
'He Ran to Donald Trump'
"He actually ran to the President of the United States. He ran to Donald Trump and had Trump send out a nice tweet about him last night overnight," she fumed on the Monday, March 16, installment of her SiriusXM show.
Taking aim at the POTUS, 79, Kelly called his gushing compliments for Levin "ridiculous" and claimed he was now "getting blowback" because he "does not have his finger on the pulse of where his party is right now."
"It’s very strange that Mark Levin couldn’t fight his own battle," she continued. "But, you know, like true, pathetic, weakling bullies, he’s all bark and no bite as soon as you punch them back."
Inside Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin's Latest Feud
Kelly and Levin have been feuding since late last year after publicly disagreeing on a number of hard-hitting political topics.
Their latest bitter back-and-forth began earlier this week when Levin called her "emotionally unhinged" and "utterly toxic" in a fiery social media rant.
Kelly responded by calling him "Microp---- Mark" and claimed he doesn't like it when "women like me fight back."
Trump Calls Mark Levin 'The Great One' Amid Megyn Kelly Feud
On Sunday, March 15, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and claimed Levin was "somewhat under siege" by people with "far less intellect, capability and love for our country," seemingly referring to Kelly.
In the over-enthusiastic message, Trump lauded Levin as "tough, strong and brilliant" and resurrected his old nickname, "THE GREAT ONE," originally given to him by conservative pundit Sean Hannity.
"He was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him," the 79-year-old continued. "He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."
He also declared the supposedly unfair attacks against Levin were done by "jealous and angry human beings" with little "sway."
Insisting that those who "speak ill of Mark" would "fall by the wayside," Trump then launched into a tirade on the Iran war.
"THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World," he wrote. "MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MILITARY, WHICH I HAVE REBUILT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MY FIRST TERM, TO ACHIEVE EVERLASTING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"