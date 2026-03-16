Megyn Kelly Trashes Mark Levin for Running to Trump After Prez Defends Him Amid Bitter Feud — 'Strange He Couldn't Fight His Own Battle'

"He actually ran to the President of the United States. He ran to Donald Trump and had Trump send out a nice tweet about him last night overnight," she fumed on the Monday, March 16, installment of her SiriusXM show.

Taking aim at the POTUS, 79, Kelly called his gushing compliments for Levin "ridiculous" and claimed he was now "getting blowback" because he "does not have his finger on the pulse of where his party is right now."

"It’s very strange that Mark Levin couldn’t fight his own battle," she continued. "But, you know, like true, pathetic, weakling bullies, he’s all bark and no bite as soon as you punch them back."