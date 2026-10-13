Megyn Kelly Slams Podcaster Alex Cooper's 'I Am Jane Doe' Comments in New Interview About Cornell 7 Case: 'A Devil in a Blonde Wig'

Kelly blasted Cooper as a "bizarre s-- podcaster now trying to stake a claim in this story as though she's going to be the avenger of women," taking aim at the Sunday, October 11, episode of Call Her Daddy, in which Cooper sat down with Cornell professor Kate Manne to discuss why "society seems more concerned with the consequences for accused men than the trauma experienced by women."

Cooper went on to note, "More than 1 in 5 women have experienced r-pe. 1 in 5 women. So every single one of us knows a Jane Doe. Many of us are Jane Doe."

"I mean, honestly, if you could think of someone out there who was more responsible than Alex Cooper, the s-- podcast lady, for corrupting the minds of young women into thinking, as Jane Doe did here, that giving it up to four guys in one night was empowerment, I'd give you $1,000 on the spot," the former Today co-host sneered on the Monday, October 12, episode of her SiriusXM show.