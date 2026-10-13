Megyn Kelly Slams Podcaster Alex Cooper's 'I Am Jane Doe' Comments in New Interview About Cornell 7 Case: 'A Devil in a Blonde Wig'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly unleashed a blistering attack on podcaster Alex Cooper over her I Am Jane Doe special spotlighting sexual assault survivors, accusing the Call Her Daddy host of helping "corrupt" an entire generation of young women by glorifying sexual empowerment and promiscuity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 55, tore into Cooper, 32, for publicly throwing her support behind the Cornell 7 accuser known as "Jane Doe," accusing the mom-to-be of spending her career "endangering" young women by dishing out raunchy s-- advice while now attempting to position herself as their champion.
Alex Cooper Claims 'Many of Us Are Jane Doe'
Kelly blasted Cooper as a "bizarre s-- podcaster now trying to stake a claim in this story as though she's going to be the avenger of women," taking aim at the Sunday, October 11, episode of Call Her Daddy, in which Cooper sat down with Cornell professor Kate Manne to discuss why "society seems more concerned with the consequences for accused men than the trauma experienced by women."
Cooper went on to note, "More than 1 in 5 women have experienced r-pe. 1 in 5 women. So every single one of us knows a Jane Doe. Many of us are Jane Doe."
"I mean, honestly, if you could think of someone out there who was more responsible than Alex Cooper, the s-- podcast lady, for corrupting the minds of young women into thinking, as Jane Doe did here, that giving it up to four guys in one night was empowerment, I'd give you $1,000 on the spot," the former Today co-host sneered on the Monday, October 12, episode of her SiriusXM show.
Megyn Kelly Accuses Alex Cooper of 'Endangering Young Girls'
Kelly brought up text messages released last week between "Jane Doe" and one of the men involved, where she said nothing they did was "illegal," adding, "I don't think we should feel any shame for the part. Our body, our choice."
"This is a made-up claim. This woman wasn't gang r-ped," Kelly claimed. "She was promiscuous and made some bad decisions. And I feel sorry for her because she has some emotional issues quite clearly. But that should not result in four to seven young men going to jail for two decades."
The journalist huffed about Cooper and her s-- advice, "She's endangering other young girls who think this is female empowerment, and she doesn't care."
Megyn Kelly Plays Racy Resurfaced S-x Advice From Alex Cooper
Kelly then dug up eyebrow-raising clips from Cooper's podcast dating back to 2018, when the raunchy host advised women who rated themselves a "5" or "6" in the looks department to make up for it with wild bedroom antics.
"Ride that thing like you've never done before. You are getting slammed into the wall. You are saying horrible, disgusting, filthy things to get this guy off. You're going in overdrive, overtime, putting out all the stops," Cooper declared in the resurfaced audio.
Cooper continued while laughing, "Or if you're a nine or a 10, a guy knows he's got to roll out the red carpet. He's got to be ready because he knows you're not just going to spread your legs and be like, 'Here we go, baby. Let's do the d--- thing.'"
'A Devil in a Blonde Wig'
"This is today's modern feminist empathetic 'What happened? Why are women being treated this way' with this idiot professor at Cornell, both of whom are playing along like they care about what happens to young women on college campuses," Kelly fumed.
The former Fox News host continued, "That's Alex Cooper. That's her brand. That's how she became a multi-millionaire, so she can shut the f--- up when it comes to advising young women dealing with issues on college campuses that she helped create, that she is helping to create to this day, with being enabled by the so-called celebrities who go on that podcast and pretend she's a normal messenger instead of a devil. A devil in a blonde wig trying to get young women in trouble."
"That's the house Call Her Daddy is built on," Kelly noted.