Alyssa Milano Slams Megyn Kelly for 'Mocking' Cornell 7 Accuser's Body: 'What the F--- Is Wrong With You?'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
Alyssa Milano has spoken out against Megyn Kelly after the former Fox News host expressed disbelief in the Cornell 7 case.
The Charmed star penned an open letter on Substack, wondering "what the f---k is wrong" with Kelly after she publicly bashed the alleged victim's body and "cankles," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alyssa Milano Calls Out Megyn Kelly
Directed toward Kelly, Milano said: "To reiterate, in case anyone missed it, when Jane Doe described being brutally and barbarously assaulted, you implied she wanted it and fabricated a desire for approval to support this ridiculous claim."
Kelly, who previously came forward with separate claims about s--ual misconduct against her, fumed over the Cornell 7 case, where a woman alleged a group of fraternity brothers drugged and assaulted her.
However, her jibes didn't just pertain to the validity of the claim. She also mocked the woman, whose identity the court allowed anonymity, as "not the most attractive girl."
Kelly said: "She’s extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles."
Kelly Threatens to Reveal Jane Doe's Identity
Kelly alleged Does' identity had gone public.
The online critics have attempted to investigate the case on their own, using a process of elimination in an attempt to determine the accuser's name. However, there is no proof or certainty they managed to name the correct former sorority woman based on the details in the court documents.
Kelly has claimed she's confident in her own research.
"You even said you would name Jane Doe if you found out who she is. You questioned why she should have anonymity even if she is a victim. You questioned why her privacy should be safeguarded," Milano scolded.
Milano Reminds Kelly of Her Own Allegations
Milano further took issue with a deal of hypocrisy from Kelly, recalling the journalist's coming "forward about a powerful man within a boys' club and institutionalized sexism."
In Kelly's 2016 memoir, Settle for More, she reflected on alleged unwanted sexual advances and harassment from Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. The media personality lodged an internal complaint, which spurred a corporate investigation.
Notably, she opted not to bring the allegations against him immediately, giving pause over concern for her career.
When it came to Doe, though, Kelly alleged the two-year gap between the alleged incident and the filing date of her lawsuit undermined her allegations.
Milano wrote: "And then you questioned why she took three weeks to report. You suggested that shame, regret, and conversations with other young women could turn an innocent encounter into a r--- allegation. It seems waiting three weeks really bothered you, as if there’s only one right way for a woman to act after something traumatic happens."
"How long did it take YOU to report?" questioned the actress, speculating Kelly waited approximately 10 or 11 years before reporting the alleged harassment, which was denied by Ailes.
Kelly Accused of Selling Out
Kelly, who runs a podcast after being ousted by mainstream media, boasts over 4million followers online, and Milano questioned if she's merely pandering to a far-right crowd.
After all, she seemingly took a rightward swing under the Trump administration, which she was previously a staunch critic of.
Kelly even had personal bad blood with President Donald Trump before appealing to his voter base to build up views online, or at least Milano speculated so.
Milano, who previously co-starred alongside Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, speared Kelly. She asked, "Do you truly believe your own opinions about Jane Doe, or do you simply know exactly how much a manufactured bullshit machine pays out in quarterly sponsorships?"
Further, she called out for an apology for "mocking" Doe and undermining women everywhere by "promoting misogyny."