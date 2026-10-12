Alyssa Milano Slams Megyn Kelly for 'Mocking' Cornell 7 Accuser's Body: 'What the F--- Is Wrong With You?'

Milano further took issue with a deal of hypocrisy from Kelly, recalling the journalist's coming "forward about a powerful man within a boys' club and institutionalized sexism."

In Kelly's 2016 memoir, Settle for More, she reflected on alleged unwanted sexual advances and harassment from Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. The media personality lodged an internal complaint, which spurred a corporate investigation.

Notably, she opted not to bring the allegations against him immediately, giving pause over concern for her career.

When it came to Doe, though, Kelly alleged the two-year gap between the alleged incident and the filing date of her lawsuit undermined her allegations.

Milano wrote: "And then you questioned why she took three weeks to report. You suggested that shame, regret, and conversations with other young women could turn an innocent encounter into a r--- allegation. It seems waiting three weeks really bothered you, as if there’s only one right way for a woman to act after something traumatic happens."

"How long did it take YOU to report?" questioned the actress, speculating Kelly waited approximately 10 or 11 years before reporting the alleged harassment, which was denied by Ailes.