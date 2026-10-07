'Cornell 7' Frat Boy Reportedly Flees U.S. for Dubai's 'Beverly Hills' — as Private Conversation With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Emerges
Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:49 p.m. ET
Matthew Ingalls, a former Cornell University student who was expelled after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, is believed to be in Dubai with his father amid a separate criminal inquiry into the case, RadarOnline can report.
Ingalls, 21, is one of seven former students named in a civil lawsuit filed by a former student identified as Jane Doe.
From Dubai to Cornell
Ingalls grew up between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. His family moved to the UAE around 2016, according to public records, and he attended an elite private school in Emirates Hills, a wealthy Dubai neighborhood.
He later received college offers from Cornell, Tufts and the University of Alabama before choosing Cornell in 2023.
At the Ivy League university, he studied math and economics, joined Chi Phi and played rugby. Archived team rosters show he played alongside two other defendants, Winston Lee and Scott Kretzschmar.
His father, a Yale-educated educator, works at the American University in Dubai. His mother is an Arabic and English tutor and wellness coach.
In a recent interview, a neighbor said Ingalls had not recently been seen at a Connecticut property associated with his family and that they believed he had returned to Dubai to stay with his father.
The Civil Case & Cornell Investigation
Doe’s lawsuit alleged that Ingalls and six other Chi Phi members drugged her with ketamine and sexually assaulted her after she had been drinking. According to the complaint, Ingalls proposed a threesome while she was already heavily intoxicated, after which the men allegedly supplied her with ketamine, marijuana, and high-proof rum.
The lawsuit alleges the encounter continued for several hours and ended around 5:45 a.m., when Doe allegedly lost consciousness.
She later told investigators, “I can say with 100 percent confidence I was (sexually assaulted),” according to a reported transcript of her interview.
Cornell opened a Title IX investigation in 2025.
The university ultimately expelled Ingalls and Jonathan Newell. The other defendants reportedly received varying disciplinary measures, including suspensions, restrictions on contacting Doe, and other sanctions. Cornell also permanently banned Chi Phi from campus.
Conflicting Accounts
However, the case includes evidence and accounts that have complicated the allegations.
In a text exchange obtained by CBS, Newell apologized “for how things went down,” writing that he should have “shut it down and kick(ed) people out before it got way out of hand.”
“Non(e) of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u.”
Other messages attributed to Doe included statements that her "reputation" had been "destroyed" and she was "utterly ashamed."
She also wrote that people needed to “grow up ‘cause sexuality and intercourse…is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common,” and ended one message with “I luv (sic) you King.”
Newly surfaced audio of a conversation between Doe and Ingalls offers another account of what happened that night.
Ingalls told her, “You did tell me you were sober, by the way.” Doe countered that he “already knew I was 10 shots deep.”
Ingalls maintained that she had convinced him she was not intoxicated and described the encounter as beginning with several minutes of dancing before he “pop(ped) the question” about a threesome.
He said they did not know who else to bring into the encounter, so he approached another man on the dance floor.
Ingalls later gave campus police a different account, according to records reported by ABC News. He claimed that he had been too intoxicated by alcohol and ketamine to consent and accused Doe of sexually assaulting him.
Fresh Criminal Investigation
The Tompkins County district attorney declined to prosecute in 2024. The prosecutor said Doe’s signed statement did not allege that she had been drugged, incapacitated or forced to engage in sexual acts.
The allegations have now returned to the criminal justice system.
New York Attorney General Letitia James was appointed special prosecutor to conduct a fresh investigation into the case. The defendants have consistently denied wrongdoing and have never faced criminal charges.
Ingalls has not publicly commented on the allegations.