'Cornell 7' Frat Boy Reportedly Flees U.S. for Dubai's 'Beverly Hills' — as Private Conversation With Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Emerges

However, the case includes evidence and accounts that have complicated the allegations.

In a text exchange obtained by CBS, Newell apologized “for how things went down,” writing that he should have “shut it down and kick(ed) people out before it got way out of hand.”

“Non(e) of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u.”

Other messages attributed to Doe included statements that her "reputation" had been "destroyed" and she was "utterly ashamed."

She also wrote that people needed to “grow up ‘cause sexuality and intercourse…is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common,” and ended one message with “I luv (sic) you King.”

Newly surfaced audio of a conversation between Doe and Ingalls offers another account of what happened that night.

Ingalls told her, “You did tell me you were sober, by the way.” Doe countered that he “already knew I was 10 shots deep.”

Ingalls maintained that she had convinced him she was not intoxicated and described the encounter as beginning with several minutes of dancing before he “pop(ped) the question” about a threesome.

He said they did not know who else to bring into the encounter, so he approached another man on the dance floor.

Ingalls later gave campus police a different account, according to records reported by ABC News. He claimed that he had been too intoxicated by alcohol and ketamine to consent and accused Doe of sexually assaulting him.