Megyn Kelly Compares Bari Weiss' Tactics to 'Prison Camp' After CBS News Boss' '60 Minutes' Firing Spree — 'Something's Gone Very Wrong'

"You can play hardball all you want. What is that going to do to the existing morale within CBS News? Within 60 Minutes? It's going to make everyone hate you," Kelly observed.

The conservative firebrand then pointed to Pelley's allegations that Weiss "would not provide answers" about the sudden terminations of Alfosn and Vega, along with executive Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, claiming she "stonewalled for about 10 minutes" before declaring, "This conversation is over," and he was subsequently sacked.

"You won't even say why… that's their colleague with whom they've been building this show now for many months during a tumultuous time, and all they know is you've canned her," Kelly fumed about how Weiss should have offered up answers.

"It makes everybody feel unsteady. I'm sorry, but there's a way to handle people, and she doesn't know what it is, and clearly neither do the Ellisons. They're enjoying their little two minutes of power," the former Today host fumed.