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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Compares Bari Weiss' Tactics to 'Prison Camp' After CBS News Boss' '60 Minutes' Firing Spree — 'Something's Gone Very Wrong'

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Bari Weiss
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; The Free Press/YouTube

Megyn Kelly called out Bari Weiss' 'gestapo' newsroom tactics.

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June 4 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has ripped CBS News boss Bari Weiss to shreds over how she handled Scott Pelley's firing from 60 Minutes, blasting the media executive as someone who "doesn't know" how to manage a staff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Weiss was behind Pelley's ouster after 22 years with the show and 37 overall at the Tiffany Network, with Kelly giving a harsh critique of how The Free Press founder's ruthless management style is doomed for more failure.

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'You Haven't Managed Your Talent Well At All'

Photo of Maureen Callahan and Megyn kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly called out Weiss' poor management skills at CBS News.

"Whenever the drama inside your company blows up to the point where it is a multiple-day story on every news outlet in the country, you've done something wrong. You haven't managed your talent and your off-air talent well at all. And it's part of what a good leader does," Kelly explained on her June 4 SiriusXM show to guest Maureen Callahan when discussing how the drama around Pelley's firing has become national news.

"When it's spilling out with this drama, and now the last remaining three are threatening to quit, something's gone very, very wrong in the way that the problems are being managed over there," she continued.

Weiss just terminated 60 Minutes correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega on May 28, with the show now half-staffed with just Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, and L. Jon Wertheim following Pelley's ouster.

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Megyn Kelly Claims Bari Weiss' 'Hardball' Ways Are 'Going to Make Everyone Hate You'

Photo of Megyn Kelly
Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Kelly claimed Weiss 'doesn't know' how to handle her staff.

"You can play hardball all you want. What is that going to do to the existing morale within CBS News? Within 60 Minutes? It's going to make everyone hate you," Kelly observed.

The conservative firebrand then pointed to Pelley's allegations that Weiss "would not provide answers" about the sudden terminations of Alfosn and Vega, along with executive Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich, claiming she "stonewalled for about 10 minutes" before declaring, "This conversation is over," and he was subsequently sacked.

"You won't even say why… that's their colleague with whom they've been building this show now for many months during a tumultuous time, and all they know is you've canned her," Kelly fumed about how Weiss should have offered up answers.

"It makes everybody feel unsteady. I'm sorry, but there's a way to handle people, and she doesn't know what it is, and clearly neither do the Ellisons. They're enjoying their little two minutes of power," the former Today host fumed.

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'60 Minutes' Is 'Not a Prison Camp'

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: The Free Press/YouTube

Kelly told Weiss to 'ease up' on her harsh treatment of CBS employees.

"You can't swoop into 60 Minutes, fire all the top staff without any explanation, and then expect the remaining ones to do exactly what you want them to do. It's not a prison camp, right? This is not forced labor. You are not the Gestapo. Like, just ease up a little," Kelly huffed about Weiss.

The former Fox News host said about the remaining 60 Minutes team, "If you want this kind of change, then you'd better fire them all, or you're going to have a very unhappy work staff sitting there very resentful of you and looking to undermine you at every turn. And they can. They're like the CIA."

Kelly predicted, "They will be leaking on Bari now to the end of time. She already has taken a massive black eye, and it's only going to get worse."

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Scott Pelley Fired After Ranting About Bari Weiss and New E.P. Nick Bilton

Photo of Scott Pelley
Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Pelley was fired after 22 years with '60 Minutes.'

Pelley's firing came just one day after he publicly unloaded on Weiss and newly installed 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton, slamming their lack of broadcast news experience and questioning their vision for the future of the storied newsmagazine during a meet-and-greet with the former Vanity Fair special correspondent.

"She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she’s made at the Evening News have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?" he erupted at Bilton in front of fellow staffers.

Pelley went so far as to tell the former New York Times tech editor, "You will never be welcome here." The longtime CBS vet was "terminated for cause" the following day.

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