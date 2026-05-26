Megyn Kelly Defends Trump 'Nodding Off' During 'Dry' Meetings and Slams Claim He's Suffering From 'Scary Medical Issue' — Despite Months of Blasting the Prez

Kelly shared an article quoting CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who said of the president, "He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.”

Reiner added, "It's a real problem. And the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day. And I’d like to hear what the White House has done to evaluate why the president has this increased daytime somnolence and what they’re doing to improve that."

The former Fox News host pointed out that Trump closing his eyes and appearing to take a quick catnap is nothing new and not necessarily due to health issues.

"I love how Trump occasionally nodding off has got to be some secret, scary medical issue (obviously they’re raising his fitness for office)," Kelly sneered in a May 26 post on X.