Megyn Kelly Defends Trump 'Nodding Off' During 'Dry' Meetings and Slams Claim He's Suffering From 'Scary Medical Issue' — Despite Months of Blasting the Prez
May 26 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly came roaring back to Donald Trump’s defense after spending months sharply criticizing the president, but it backfired on her spectacularly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After repeatedly blasting the president over the war in Iran, the MAGA firebrand, 55, slammed a doctor's analysis that Trump, 79, suffers from "severe daytime somnolence," which causes him to easily fall asleep, but she did acknowledge that the tycoon "nods off" when bored.
Megyn Kelly Claims Trump 'Nodding Off' Isn't a Due to a 'Scary' Medical Issue
Kelly shared an article quoting CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who said of the president, "He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him in the cabinet room, and there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances.”
Reiner added, "It's a real problem. And the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day. And I’d like to hear what the White House has done to evaluate why the president has this increased daytime somnolence and what they’re doing to improve that."
The former Fox News host pointed out that Trump closing his eyes and appearing to take a quick catnap is nothing new and not necessarily due to health issues.
"I love how Trump occasionally nodding off has got to be some secret, scary medical issue (obviously they’re raising his fitness for office)," Kelly sneered in a May 26 post on X.
Megyn Kelly Chalked Off Trump Nodding Off to 'Long, Dry' Meetings
Kelly went on to point out that the president's own doctor has said hard-charging Trump gets only about four to five hours of sleep per night.
"Maybe it's just that he doesn’t sleep much at night and these events are…kinda long/dry/not that scintillating?" she observed about hours-long cabinet meetings, as well as public services with numerous speakers, presentations, honors, and live music.
However, by agreeing with Trump's critics that he sometimes falls asleep on the job, Kelly drew the wrath of MAGA faithful on X, as well as haters for her "flip-flopping" on her feelings about the president.
"You’re f’ing cooked, Megyn. You know the media purposely catches him when he blinks or is looking down," one user scoffed.
"F--- you Megyn!! This is the hardest-working President of my lifetime, and you don't get to flip-flop on him multiple times a day every day!" a second commenter sneered.
"You're trying to defend him now? I'm so confused. Pick a side already," a third person commented.
A fourth person fumed. "Now you’re doing the whole 'diagnosing' thing?? Wow, this is a low for you. Unbelievable."
"One day you're trashing him, the next you're excusing his sleeping at random events during the day. The only thing consistent about you is your inconsistency," a fifth huffed.
Megyn Kelly 'Doesn't Trust a Word Trump Says' About the Iran War
Kelly lost some loyal viewers to her SiriusXM show after being highly critical of Trump launching a war with Israel against Iran on February 28.
Since then, she's scolded the president for "breaking one of the top three promises he made that got him elected," which was no new foreign wars.
Kelly then ripped into Trump on the May 7 episode of her show, declaring, "I don’t trust a word President Trump says about this anymore. He’s told us 31 times that the Iran war is over, OK? Only to then tweet about how we’re going to bomb them into oblivion."
The former Today host also sparked outrage among MAGA loyalists after blasting Trump’s demand that ABC fire Jimmy Kimmel over the comedian’s crude joke that his wife, Melania, had "the glow of an expectant widow" just days before the president’s latest assassination scare, with Kelly calling Trump's retaliation push "very inappropriate."
“The president of the United States should not be calling for any private company to fire any employee, especially over free speech,” Kelly proclaimed at the time.