'Raging' Russell Crowe Defends Himself After Tough Talk with Autograph Hunters Outside Paris Hotel Goes Viral — 'Don't F--king Push In On Me'

The footage shows Crowe, 62, addressing some keen fans of the Ridley Scott classic, who stood with merchandise and pens outstretched.

He says in the clip: "Are you listening? Stay where you are. Don't f--king push in on me, I'll come to you.

"Give everybody space. As soon as somebody's a d--k, I'm going. You got me? Clear?"

Crowe then starts signing some autographs, and when asked if he can write "Maximus" – the name of his Roman general depicted in Gladiator – he curtly responds, "No."