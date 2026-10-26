Meghan McCain Fires Back at Joy Behar for Calling Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Mean Girls': 'I'm Not Fighting With an 84-Year-Old'

This remark led viewers to point to her long-running tension with McCain, 42.

As questions about the apparent slight flooded in, McCain took to X to set the record straight. According to her, she's unwilling to get into it with someone of Behar's age, and couldn't care less what she has to say.

"You guys keep asking me for a response and for real, I'm not fighting with an 84-year-old," she wrote. "She can say whatever she wants at her stage in life."

McCain left The View in 2021 after various on-air tiffs. Behar remembered one of the most notable ones during the interview.