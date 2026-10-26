Meghan McCain Fires Back at Joy Behar for Calling Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Mean Girls': 'I'm Not Fighting With an 84-Year-Old'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain has fired back at Joy Behar after she made eyebrow-raising comments about her past co-hosts on The View, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a recent interview, Behar said of her former colleagues, "They all have a sense of humor. Nobody's mean over there. Over the years, there's been a couple of little mean girls."
'She Can Say Whatever She Wants'
This remark led viewers to point to her long-running tension with McCain, 42.
As questions about the apparent slight flooded in, McCain took to X to set the record straight. According to her, she's unwilling to get into it with someone of Behar's age, and couldn't care less what she has to say.
"You guys keep asking me for a response and for real, I'm not fighting with an 84-year-old," she wrote. "She can say whatever she wants at her stage in life."
McCain left The View in 2021 after various on-air tiffs. Behar remembered one of the most notable ones during the interview.
Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Have History
When McCain returned to the show after being on maternity leave back in 2021, Behar told her that she hadn't missed her during a memorable exchange.
McCain later revealed in multiple interviews that the comment caused her postpartum anxiety to spike, and that shortly after it was made, she broke down in tears.
Meghan McCain Calls 'The View' Toxic
"I thought, 'Well, good for you if that's the worst thing anybody said to you,'" Behar admitted while reflecting on the ordeal. "I wouldn't say we were having dinner every night, but we got along fine."
As for McCain, she looked back on her time on The View in her 2022 memoir, Bad Republican. At the time, she alleged that "the environment on the show is toxic."
Meghan McCain Discusses Her Exit From 'The View'
She went on to elaborate about her experience on the show in an interview when asked why she ultimately decided to leave.
"Some of it was COVID and me just having time to reassess my life," she explained.
"Some of it was the work environment, and just quite frankly, the idea of going back into a studio where rampant leaking (to the press) happens, where there's this drama and fighting."