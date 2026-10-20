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Home > Celebrity > Joy Behar

Joy Behar Brands Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Mean Girls' — as She Reflects on Infamous Meghan McCain Feud

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain had a feud a few years ago

Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET

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Joy Behar has taken a pointed look back at her nearly three decades on The View, admitting that some former co-hosts were not exactly easy to work with.

The longtime panelist, 84, praised the current lineup during a Vulture interview published Oct. 16, saying the group has a good sense of humor and that “nobody’s mean over there.” She then added, “Over the years, there’s been a couple of little mean girls.”

Behar did not identify the former co-hosts she was referring to, but the remark renewed attention on her long-running tension with Meghan McCain.

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Behar Praises 'The View's Current Lineup

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Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar claimed that a few girls have been mean in the last few years

Behar has spent most of The View's history at the Hot Topics table. She was part of the original panel when the ABC daytime talk show launched in 1997, later returning as a full-time co-host in 2015.

In the Vulture profile, Behar contrasted her current colleagues with some of the personalities she worked alongside over the years.

The comments quickly drew renewed scrutiny because of her history with McCain, who joined The View in 2017 and left in 2021 after four seasons.

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The Meghan McCain Feud Comes Back Into Focus

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain's feud happened when the latter returned from a maternity leave

One of Behar and McCain's most memorable clashes happened in January 2021, shortly after McCain returned from maternity leave.

During the exchange, Behar told McCain she had not missed her. McCain later explained that she had been dealing with postpartum anxiety and was already nervous about returning to television.

Speaking to Variety that October, McCain said the encounter left her overwhelmed. She recalled having a panic attack afterward and said she began lactating during the ordeal. She also said the experience contributed to her decision to leave The View later that year.

Behar offered a much less dramatic description of their relationship in the new interview, saying the two were never particularly close but were cordial at work.

“I thought, ‘Well, good for you if that's the worst thing anybody said to you,’” Behar said of the exchange. “I wouldn't say we were having dinner every night, but we got along fine.”

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McCain Responds to Behar's Comments

Joy Behar and Meghan McCain
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar said that she and Meghan McCain sorted their issues

McCain has now weighed in after renewed coverage of Behar's remarks.

On Oct. 17, McCain responded to Entertainment Weekly's report on X, writing, “You guys keep asking me for a response and for real, I’m not fighting with an 84-year-old. She can say whatever she wants at her stage in life.”

McCain did not directly identify herself as one of the “mean girls” Behar referenced, leaving that connection as speculation rather than something Behar explicitly confirmed.

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Behar's 'The View' Milestone Comes Amid Injury

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Joy Behar
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar described herself as an old bat in the new interview

The renewed feud comes as The View celebrates its 30th season and Behar marks a major milestone of her own.

She has appeared during 28 of the show's seasons and has been recognized as the longest-running female host of an American talk show.

Her milestone has coincided with an extended absence from the program after she dislocated her shoulder in a backstage fall.

Behar first missed the Oct. 1 broadcast, and Whoopi Goldberg later shared a message from her saying she was still recovering and hoped to return soon.

Although Behar had indicated she hoped to return, she was still absent from the Oct. 19 episode, meaning her return timeline remains uncertain. The View continues to air weekdays on ABC.

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