Joy Behar Brands Former 'The View' Co-Hosts 'Mean Girls' — as She Reflects on Infamous Meghan McCain Feud

Joy Behar has taken a pointed look back at her nearly three decades on The View, admitting that some former co-hosts were not exactly easy to work with.

The longtime panelist, 84, praised the current lineup during a Vulture interview published Oct. 16, saying the group has a good sense of humor and that “nobody’s mean over there.” She then added, “Over the years, there’s been a couple of little mean girls.”

Behar did not identify the former co-hosts she was referring to, but the remark renewed attention on her long-running tension with Meghan McCain.