Meghan McCain Blames 'The View' Exit On Joy Behar Who Made Her Cry
Meghan McCain was quick to turn her anger on a co-host at The View, one who she blamed for her exit from the show, Radar has learned.
During an Aug. 4 return appearance on the “Commentary Magazine Podcast,” McCain laid out the reason why she left “The View.”
McCain explained that after returning to the program in January 2021 after maternity leave, during which she gave birth to her daughter Liberty, co-host Joy Behar crossed the line. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, “Nobody mussed you, we didn't miss you, you shouldn't have come back,” McCain recalled.].
“I started hysterically crying,” she admitted. “Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying. I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it. That was why I left!”
It’s the latest in a string of drama for the daytime talk show. There have been host changes recently and plenty of backstage drama.
On that front, it's perhaps no coincidence that McCain made her comments this week. At the same time, Behar, who has been with “The View” since its inception in 1997, has been talking about her own motivations for staying.
“Listen, I’ve been here for 25 years - and I’ve had a self-imposed hiatus for two, I just want to point that out,” she added. “But I was here for most of the time, so [the new co-hosts] know what to expect from me. I’m me, I’m Joy. People know me, they expect the same thing they’re getting again and again and again.”