EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Eyeing Yoga Venture After Embracing New UK Life'

The 45-year-old has been exploring ways to expand her business interests since returning to Britain with Prince Harry , 42, and their children Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

Meghan Markle is said to be eyeing a move into the booming British yoga market as she embraces her new life in the UK, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex is considering a wellness venture carrying her own branding.

Sources told us yoga – a longstanding passion of Markle's – has emerged as an area she believes could translate into a potentially lucrative UK venture.

One insider claimed: "Yoga has been part of Meghan's life for years, so this isn't about suddenly attaching herself to something fashionable. She genuinely loves it and understands the physical and mental benefits.

"She thinks a yoga business under her branding could be great in the UK. There is an enormous wellness market here, and she believes there is room to create something that feels premium but also welcoming and accessible.

"Nothing has been finalized, but she has been thinking about how her interest in wellness could develop into a proper commercial offering. That might involve digital content, events, products or collaborations rather than simply opening a traditional yoga studio."

The insider noted, "Meghan sees Britain differently now that she is actually living here again. She is looking at what people are interested in, how the wellness industry operates and where something carrying her personal stamp might fit.

"The important thing for her would be authenticity. People know yoga has been part of Meghan's story since long before she married Harry, so she feels it is an area where a business could make sense rather than appearing forced."