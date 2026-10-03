EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Eyeing Yoga Venture After Embracing New UK Life'
Oct. 3 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be eyeing a move into the booming British yoga market as she embraces her new life in the UK, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex is considering a wellness venture carrying her own branding.
The 45-year-old has been exploring ways to expand her business interests since returning to Britain with Prince Harry, 42, and their children Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Meghan Markle's Yoga Business in the UK Coming Up?
Sources told us yoga – a longstanding passion of Markle's – has emerged as an area she believes could translate into a potentially lucrative UK venture.
One insider claimed: "Yoga has been part of Meghan's life for years, so this isn't about suddenly attaching herself to something fashionable. She genuinely loves it and understands the physical and mental benefits.
"She thinks a yoga business under her branding could be great in the UK. There is an enormous wellness market here, and she believes there is room to create something that feels premium but also welcoming and accessible.
"Nothing has been finalized, but she has been thinking about how her interest in wellness could develop into a proper commercial offering. That might involve digital content, events, products or collaborations rather than simply opening a traditional yoga studio."
The insider noted, "Meghan sees Britain differently now that she is actually living here again. She is looking at what people are interested in, how the wellness industry operates and where something carrying her personal stamp might fit.
"The important thing for her would be authenticity. People know yoga has been part of Meghan's story since long before she married Harry, so she feels it is an area where a business could make sense rather than appearing forced."
Family Yoga Connection Shaped Wellness Interest
Markle's relationship with yoga stretches back to childhood. Her mother, Doria Ragland, 70, has worked as a yoga instructor, and Markle has previously spoken publicly about being introduced to the practice by her.
Before joining the Royal Family, Markle regularly discussed fitness and wellness through her lifestyle website, The Tig, which she closed in 2017 as her relationship with Harry became increasingly serious.
Her potential move into the British wellness industry would represent another extension of the commercial identity she has built since stepping back as a working royal in 2020.
Markle has pursued projects spanning television, podcasts, lifestyle content and consumer products, while frequently incorporating cooking, entertaining and wellness into her public image.
UK Return Brings Fresh Commercial Opportunities
Her renewed interest in building a life in Britain comes as the Sussexes adjust to being based in the country with their children.
Markle has recently faced an unwanted intrusion into that new routine after her private cellphone number was leaked through a parents' WhatsApp group connected with her children's schooling.
Yoga, meanwhile, has developed into a substantial international industry encompassing classes, retreats, clothing, equipment, online subscriptions and branded wellness products.
Markle's As Ever lifestyle brand has experienced a mixture of high-profile launches and growing pains since its debut.
Initially unveiled as American Riviera Orchard, the venture was rebranded As Ever before its commercial launch, following trademark complications and questions surrounding the original name.
As Ever Brand Eyes Further Lifestyle Expansion
The brand generated considerable attention when its first products went on sale, with items including raspberry spread, flower sprinkles and limited-edition honey selling out rapidly.
Markle later expanded the range into products including teas, baking mixes and wine, capitalizing on the lifestyle image showcased in her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.
But As Ever has also faced criticism.
Customers complained about limited stock, while the company apologized after some buyers mistakenly received messages saying orders had been canceled. Markle also faced scrutiny over the brand's pricing and marketing.
But a source said: "Despite the setbacks, repeated product launches and expansions have demonstrated Markle's determination to establish As Ever as a broader lifestyle business, and now possibly a wellness one."