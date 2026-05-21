Meghan Markle's Solo Power Play — 'Diva Duchess' Demanded Geneva Trip Was Prince Harry-Free to Have Her 'Own Moment'
May 21 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is determined to step out from Prince Harry’s shadow and insisted that he stay far away from an Archewell Philanthropies work trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Suits actress, 44, made a whirlwind dash to Geneva on May 17, where she delivered a speech, but she reportedly put her foot down about having her husband come along.
Meghan Markle Wanted Her Own 'Moment' in Geneva Without Prince Harry
"So, she popped up in Geneva. She was welcome to take Harry. The organizers of this event, the people that flew her in free of charge, may I add, were happy to get an extra ticket to fly Harry in. They wouldn't have to get an extra hotel room," royal insider Rob Shuter explained during a May 20 appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
"So, they invited both of them ... They would have loved to have had him. Megan put a foot down and said, 'No, this is my moment,'" Shuter dished about how the hosts were happy to accommodate the duke.
Markle gave her speech on online safety for children as part of a joint effort by the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies, formerly the Sussexes' charitable foundation that shuttered and restructured in late 2025 amid financial concerns.
Meghan Markle's Geneva Speech Was a Major Bust Crowd-Wise
It turns out that Markle may have been helped by Harry's royal star-power, as she didn't prove to be much of a draw on her own.
Standing in front of a "Lost Screen Memorial" showing lightbox images honoring children lost to online-related violence and other harm, Markle delivered a 10-minute speech at the nearly empty Place des Nations, a massive plaza across from the European headquarters of the United Nations.
Despite metal barricades to keep back crowds, none materialized, as passersby were seen coming and going while Markle earnestly spoke about online cyberbullying being a "public health issue."
Royal commentator Tom Sykes traveled to Geneva and reported that about 50 invitees, mainly various global health ministers in town for a WHO conference, and about another 50 curios attendees who gathered along the perimeter were there to watch the former actress' address.
Meghan Markle Shared Wedding Anniversary Wishes From Strangers
Markle flew back to California after the speech, arriving home in time to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary with Harry on May 19 at their Montecito mansion.
The former Netflix star showed off an anniversary card she received from her British Airways cabin crew, which included various signatures from the airline attendants, along with flight number 269 and the date May 18.
"Thanks to this amazing flight crew for all the love yesterday. Appreciate all your memories and kind words," Markle wrote over the Instagram Story.
Prince Harry's Anniversary Cake Celebration for Meghan Markle
Markle shared a flurry of Instagram content about the couple's anniversary, including a video of a barefoot Prince Harry shuffling around their kitchen in sweatpants, singing “Happy Anniversary” and presenting his wife with a cake topped with four lit candles.
The awkward moment looked far more like a birthday celebration than a romantic milestone.
Markle also reminisced about her wedding day by posting never-before-seen photos from the lavish ceremony and reception.