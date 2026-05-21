Meghan Markle's Solo Power Play — 'Diva Duchess' Demanded Geneva Trip Was Prince Harry-Free to Have Her 'Own Moment'

"So, she popped up in Geneva. She was welcome to take Harry. The organizers of this event, the people that flew her in free of charge, may I add, were happy to get an extra ticket to fly Harry in. They wouldn't have to get an extra hotel room," royal insider Rob Shuter explained during a May 20 appearance on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

"So, they invited both of them ... They would have loved to have had him. Megan put a foot down and said, 'No, this is my moment,'" Shuter dished about how the hosts were happy to accommodate the duke.

Markle gave her speech on online safety for children as part of a joint effort by the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies, formerly the Sussexes' charitable foundation that shuttered and restructured in late 2025 amid financial concerns.