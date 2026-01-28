Inside Meghan Markle's 'Incredible Dread' Over First U.K. Visit in Four Years — And How She Will Battle to 'Keep' The Spotlight On Prince Harry
Jan. 28 2026, Updated 3:25 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is bracing herself for her first return to the U.K. in four years, a trip friends describe as filled with apprehension as she prepares to step back onto British soil while determined to keep the spotlight firmly on Prince Harry and the Invictus Games.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, is expected to travel to England in July to attend a one-year countdown event for the Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, 41, ahead of the tournament being staged in Birmingham in 2027.
Meghan’s Possible Return to the United Kingdom
Meghan has not visited the U.K. since September 2022, when she attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Since relocating to California in 2020, she has remained in the U.S. with the couple's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, while Harry has made solo trips back to his homeland.
A source familiar with the planning said the purpose of the visit is carefully defined.
They added: "Anchoring the visit around Invictus gives everything a sense of purpose and protection. It provides a legitimate, values-driven reason for being in the UK and keeps the narrative focused on Harry's work rather than royal politics.
"It also gives them cover to avoid uncomfortable questions about family meetings or absences. Even so, that structure doesn't erase the anxiety for Meghan.
"The idea of returning after so long still fills her with incredible dread, despite the careful planning around the trip."
The Strategic Importance of the Invictus Games Visit
Despite her reluctance, sources said Meghan understands the wider implications of the trip.
One insider said: "Meghan understands that being visibly supportive of Invictus carries weight, both publicly and within royal circles. It strengthens her position and shows commitment beyond personal grievances.
"At the same time, she's realistic about the future. With William eventually ascending the throne, there's a clear sense that maintaining some level of goodwill with the family could be crucial if titles are to remain intact.
"Being a duchess matters deeply to her, and she knows this return could play a role in shaping how she is viewed going forward."
Harry, friends said, is acutely aware of how significant the trip is for his wife.
An insider said: "Harry has been very clear that this visit will be shaped entirely around Meghan's comfort level. He has assured her that there will be no pressure to sit down with anyone she isn't ready to face and no expectation of emotional reunions. His main concern is that she feels safe and backed at every step while ensuring the spotlight stays firmly on Invictus rather than family drama."
Security Concerns and Bringing Archie and Lilibet to the UK
Security remains a major concern.
Harry is still locked in a legal dispute over publicly funded protection in the U.K. and has said it is unsafe to bring his family without adequate measures in place.
A Home Office review is now examining whether he should receive automatic police protection during visits.
Sources said the Sussexes hope to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK this summer, giving them a chance to meet extended family.
And relations within the royal family remain fragile.
King Charles, 77, is said to be on "slightly" improved terms with Harry after meeting him last year.
Royal Family Tensions and Potential Reconciliation Efforts
However, Prince William, 43, is understood to have little interest in reconnecting with his estranged sibling.
An insider said: "The King's position is that the visit should be calm and free of tension. He has made it clear that basic courtesy is non-negotiable, but that no one is being forced into personal interactions they don't want. If senior royals cannot be polite and welcoming, they are expected to stay away. William has no interest in seeing his brother, and Camilla shares that reluctance."
Kate Middleton, 44, is seen as a potential bridge between the pair.
Sources said she is open to easing tensions and even a private conversation with Meghan, though any thaw remains uncertain as the Sussexes prepare for a carefully managed return.