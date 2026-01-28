Inside Meghan Markle's 'Incredible Dread' Over First U.K. Visit in Four Years — And How She Will Battle to 'Keep' The Spotlight On Prince Harry

Meghan has not visited the U.K. since September 2022, when she attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Since relocating to California in 2020, she has remained in the U.S. with the couple's children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, while Harry has made solo trips back to his homeland.

A source familiar with the planning said the purpose of the visit is carefully defined.

They added: "Anchoring the visit around Invictus gives everything a sense of purpose and protection. It provides a legitimate, values-driven reason for being in the UK and keeps the narrative focused on Harry's work rather than royal politics.

"It also gives them cover to avoid uncomfortable questions about family meetings or absences. Even so, that structure doesn't erase the anxiety for Meghan.

"The idea of returning after so long still fills her with incredible dread, despite the careful planning around the trip."