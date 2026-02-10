Meghan Markle's 'Strict Demand' of Prince Harry Over Epstein Scandal Engulfing Royal Family — 'Don't Drag Us into This!'
Feb. 10 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has imposed strict orders on Prince Harry amid his family's crisis over Jeffrey Epstein, according to a royal expert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, is reportedly wary her beloved brand may be impacted by her husband's links to the saga, namely his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who is at the center of lurid claims.
'Don't Get Involved!'
And she’s keen to ensure Harry, 41, remains disconnected from the crisis which is engulfing his family by advising him to avoid getting involved.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: "There’s no doubt the royal family is going through a crisis at the moment, one of the biggest crises they have had to face since the death of Princess Diana. Meghan will be aware of how upset Harry is by what’s happened, and that it’s a difficult time for the royal family.
"But in a way, she’ll probably be pleased that Harry has stayed out of it, she’ll be wary of guilt by association."
Larcombe added: "I'm sure she’s telling him, 'keep your head down, don’t get involved, the royal family is in a crisis, don't drag us into this.'"
Markle is bound to be worried about her brand, especially after her Netflix series was axed after two seasons.
She has previously leaned on her royal links to land lucrative commercial deals and high-profile TV appearances, but there's a possibility she may pause public alignment with the royals while the Epstein scandal is raging on.
Larcombe added, "There was a time when all Meghan needed to do was associate herself with the royal brand. But at the moment, particularly for her, perhaps now is not the time to be going on about what a close member of the royal family she was and still is."
Meghan Markle's Aware Scandal May Taint Brand
Andrew's two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have become directly involved in the Epstein scandal after new documents revealed the pair were a topic of conversation between their mom, Sarah Ferguson, and the late s-- offender, and may even have visited him.
In a series of exchanges sent in July 2009, just days after Epstein was released from prison after serving time for soliciting s-- from underage girls, Ferguson appeared to confirm a lunch date for herself, Epstein, and her daughters.
According to Larcombe, one person feeling especially sorry for Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, will be their cousin, Harry.
He says: "He'll be gutted for his cousins, there's no doubt about it.
"Beatrice and Eugenie are two of the few members of the royal family that have actually kept ties with him and haven't blocked him out of their social circles, so he'll be really feeling their pain.
"I think he'll want to reach out to them because they were the ones that reached out to him when no one else in the family did, and you'd like to think Harry would repay that sentiment."