Meghan Markle's 'Strategic' UK Return Under Fire — 'Diva Duchess' Accused of Wanting to Be Royal Again as U.S. Fame Fades

"I think that Harry wants to come back to the UK because he misses his family. He misses his royal activities, and he misses England, you know, he misses the UK, and he wants his grandkids to spend time with their grandfather," Mark Dolan explained during an appearance on Matt Wilkinson's The Royal Exclusive podcast.

Harry is due to spend the week starting on July 6 in England to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, including a reception in London.

Despite the prince's protestations over the security situation for himself, Markle, and their two children, the former cable TV actress is still expected to be there with her husband but in a much more "transactional" way, according to Dolan.