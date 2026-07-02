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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's 'Strategic' UK Return Under Fire — 'Diva Duchess' Accused of Wanting to Be Royal Again as U.S. Fame Fades

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle allegedly has 'strategic' reasons for wanting to return to the UK.

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July 2 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle allegedly has vastly different and far more selfish reasons for wanting to accompany her husband, Prince Harry, on his return to the UK next week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A top royal commentator claims Harry, 41, views the visit as a nostalgic chance to reconnect with his homeland and family, while Markle, 44, sees it as a "strategic" bid to revive her royal cachet and reclaim a place in the institution she famously quit and later blasted.

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Prince Harry 'Misses His Family' and UK Life

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Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has only seen his father, King Charles III, twice since 2022.

"I think that Harry wants to come back to the UK because he misses his family. He misses his royal activities, and he misses England, you know, he misses the UK, and he wants his grandkids to spend time with their grandfather," Mark Dolan explained during an appearance on Matt Wilkinson's The Royal Exclusive podcast.

Harry is due to spend the week starting on July 6 in England to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, including a reception in London.

Despite the prince's protestations over the security situation for himself, Markle, and their two children, the former cable TV actress is still expected to be there with her husband but in a much more "transactional" way, according to Dolan.

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Meghan Markle Looking to Remind People of Her 'Duchess' Status

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle is hoping to 'recalibrate' her 'royal credentials' according to a leading commentator.

"For Meghan, it's business. I believe that Meghan is pathologically transactional, and so I think this trip is strategic for her," Dolan proclaimed about the Los Angeles native, arguing Markle is looking to revive her profile as her U.S. brand continues to lose momentum and business opportunities become harder to secure.

"I think it's emotional and nostalgic for Harry, which I think is, by the way, a big tension within the marriage,' he noted about the couple.

"I think the two people want very different things in terms of the UK. I think Meghan sees a return to the UK as a chance to recalibrate those royal credentials, to go back to the royal well so she can be 'Duchess' again, because that's fading in the US," Dolan scoffed, claiming Markle is looking to reclaim the royal shine she lost after walking away from royal duties with Harry in 2020 and publicly bashing the institution.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Slammed the Monarchy After Quitting in 2020

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Markle made an exaggerated bow when describing how she was told she needed to curtsy to Prince Harry's grandmother.

Harry and Markle cashed in on their split from the royal family after Megxit, securing lucrative multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, which have since ended, and her fame has appeared to fade.

Their 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries was packed with complaints about life inside the monarchy, including Markle's headline-making claim that she had no idea how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and her demonstration of royal protocol with an exaggerated bow sparked widespread backlash.

Now, the "Diva Duchess" is allegedly hoping to get back some of the royal luster she once had on her first trip back to England since the Queen's funeral in September 2022.

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Prince Harry Reportedly Wants the 'Status That Comes With Royal Armed Protection'

Photo of royal security
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly misses the bells and whistles that come with royal security protection.

Even as Harry continues his fight for armed security during the U.K. visit, Dolan said Princess Diana's former chief bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, told him he believes the Sussexes' push for heightened protection is designed to project VIP status rather than reflect a genuine security need.

"He said there's no way the U.K. authorities or the King would allow Harry to come to harm while he's in Britain. And he told me, which is a theory I've long held but didn't have a foundation for, that it's about the blue lights, the helicopters, and the police outriders," Dolan revealed about his conversation with his mother's former protection officer.

"It's the status that comes with royal armed protection that Harry, burdened with the self-image of being 'the spare,' wants to elevate himself to being the main man," Dolan said, claiming the duke is desperate to recapture the royal status and importance he believes he lost after walking away from the monarchy.

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