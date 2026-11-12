EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Planning to Stay in the Shadows' as Her Father is Jailed

A source claimed: "Meghan has spent years trying to build a life that is separate from the turmoil surrounding her father, and suddenly she finds herself dragged back into an incredibly painful situation. The feeling is that she needs to disappear from public view for a while and allow the legal process to unfold without becoming part of the spectacle. She knows that every appearance, every expression, and every word will be scrutinized. Right now, the last thing she wants is to be the center of another media storm and just wants to stay in the shadows.

"Harry understands just how devastating this has been for Meghan, and his priority is making sure she doesn't feel pressured into putting on a brave face for the cameras. She has spent so much of her life having to explain herself publicly, but this is something she simply cannot control.

"Harry is prepared to take on more public responsibilities while she steps away. He wants her to have the space to deal with everything privately, without feeling she has to defend herself over allegations that have nothing to do with her."

The insider noted, "For Meghan, the most upsetting aspect of this entire situation is the thought of her children eventually discovering the allegations surrounding their grandfather. She has always maintained that keeping her distance from her father was about protecting her family, and these developments have only made that issue more emotionally charged.

"She wants her kids Archie and Lilibet to enjoy their childhood without being exposed to the extraordinary public controversy surrounding their grandfather. Her instinct is to close the doors, retreat into family life and shield them from as much of this as possible.

"There is a huge difference between being estranged from a parent and seeing that parent become the subject of allegations as disturbing as these. Meghan may not have had a relationship with her father for years, but that doesn't mean the situation is any less distressing."

"There is shock, sadness and an overwhelming sense that her family's private difficulties have become an international story," the source noted. "She is facing questions that nobody in her position would ever want to confront, and withdrawing from public engagements may be the only way she feels able to regain some privacy.

"Meghan has also worked hard to establish her own identity through her charitable work and business projects, and there is understandable concern that everything she does could now be overshadowed by her father's criminal case. Even an appearance intended to highlight an important cause risks becoming another opportunity for questions about her family.

"She doesn't want the allegations to define her public life or distract from the organizations she supports. For now, keeping a low profile feels like the most sensible option, even if that means putting some of her plans on hold."