EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Caught on Camera Wearing $1,695 Designer Dress She Was Once Accused of 'Stealing' After Photoshoot

As for how the discoveries were made after Markle's photo shoot, Grigoriadis spilled, "What I heard is that the people who were running the shoot returned all the different clothes, not thinking about it, and several months later, the designer said, 'Oh my God, wait a second, where is this dress? Where is this piece of jewelry? How did it not get back here?'"

She continued, "It never even occurred to anybody that she (Meghan) would be the one who would potentially take it. And what I heard is she justified this by saying she didn't want anyone to sell the clothes or jewelry on eBay."

Grigoriadis scoffed at that notion, saying, "Nobody does that. You'd get fired from a fashion house for doing that. The idea that an assistant would take a dress that Meghan Markle has worn in a photo shoot and sell it on eBay, it's an impossibility. The assistant would be summarily fired."

She warned, "If you want to take things from a photoshoot home, you must ask to do so. You don't say later that there were reasons."

In Grigoriadis' mind, it came down to Markle believing she was above it all in "rarified air" and "not following the rules of the game that celebrities and other bold-faced names follow."