EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Caught on Camera Wearing $1,695 Designer Dress She Was Once Accused of 'Stealing' After Photoshoot
Nov. 17 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle's $1,695 designer dress that she wore in the new promotional photo for her Netflix holiday special has led back to explosive allegations the Netflix star got sticky fingers with the pricey frock after wearing it in a high-profile 2022 photoshoot, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Now, a resurfaced interview reveals staffers on the shoot believed the former starlet allegedly walked off with several items that day without permission, including the dress she's proudly wearing three years later.
Same Dress Three Years Later
Markle, 44, wore the emerald-green Galvan "Ushuaia" one-shouldered gown to promote the With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration in photos shared by both Netflix and the Duchess of Sussex on Monday, November 10.
Several fashion publications quickly confirmed it was the identical frock Markle wore in a 2022 Variety cover article and accompanying photoshoot.
Noted journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis claimed during a March 2024 appearance on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast that she was told Markle allegedly walked off with several items from the shoot without permission, and now it appears the dress could be one of them.
A Pattern?
Grigoriadis first brought up how Markle allegedly had a history of taking home pricey items from photo shoots, referring to an instance author Tom Bower wrote about in his 2022 book, Revenge.
While living in Toronto and still an actress on Suits, Markle filmed an ad for the Canadian department store Reitman's and demanded a pair of expensive designer heels for the photoshoot.
"To the surprise of the wardrobe staff, she forgot to leave behind the Aquazzura shoes," he wrote about how the former starlet walked off with the pricey pumps.
Markle later wore the identical Aquazzura "Very Matilde" crisscross suede pumps during the November 2017 photo call to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, and has been photographed in the accessory numerous times since.
Why Take Things She Can Afford?
"I have since heard, in a more recent photoshoot of Meghan's, there was also a lot of stuff that was not returned after Meghan wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot," Grigoriadis dished, strongly hinting that it was the Variety shoot since that was Markle's last major one at the time of the podcast appearance.
The journalist noted that "sticky fingers at the end of a photoshoot is not unheard of. It does happen from time to time."
What left Grigoriadis stunned was that Markle and Harry were rolling in money and could easily afford expensive clothes when the designer duds went missing.
"But what's shocking about hearing these kinds of alleged stories is that somebody who is living in a $15million plus mansion in Montecito who's just had $100million deals would care enough to take home some jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford," she huffed.
Refusing Play by the Rules
"The thing to do if she wants all those things is to write to the designer in her calligraphy, 'I simply loved wearing this outfit in the shoot,'" Grigoriadis said, referring to Markle's distinct penmanship, about how to obtain the item.
The writer then said the standard practice would be for the star to ask if they could purchase the item, and the designer would almost always respond that they would love for the star to keep it.
"Just not to do that step at all?" Grigoriadis fumed about Markle's refusal to play by the rules.
Sketchy Excuse
As for how the discoveries were made after Markle's photo shoot, Grigoriadis spilled, "What I heard is that the people who were running the shoot returned all the different clothes, not thinking about it, and several months later, the designer said, 'Oh my God, wait a second, where is this dress? Where is this piece of jewelry? How did it not get back here?'"
She continued, "It never even occurred to anybody that she (Meghan) would be the one who would potentially take it. And what I heard is she justified this by saying she didn't want anyone to sell the clothes or jewelry on eBay."
Grigoriadis scoffed at that notion, saying, "Nobody does that. You'd get fired from a fashion house for doing that. The idea that an assistant would take a dress that Meghan Markle has worn in a photo shoot and sell it on eBay, it's an impossibility. The assistant would be summarily fired."
She warned, "If you want to take things from a photoshoot home, you must ask to do so. You don't say later that there were reasons."
In Grigoriadis' mind, it came down to Markle believing she was above it all in "rarified air" and "not following the rules of the game that celebrities and other bold-faced names follow."