EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Denies She Stole $1,700 Designer Dress — Tells Radar Pricey Frock Recycled For Netflix Show Was 'Retained Transparently' and 'In Strict Accordance With Contractual Arrangements'

They re-emerged after she rewore the dress in a promotional video for her Netflix Christmas holiday special.

Markle's official spokesperson, Liam Maguire, director of communications in the U.K. and Europe for the Office of Prince Harry and Markle, has told Radar: "The insinuation that the Duchess of Sussex took any items from a photoshoot without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their teams is categorically false.

"Any items retained were done so transparently and in strict accordance with contractual arrangements."

Maguire also denied Markle "stole clothing or other items from a 2022 Variety photoshoot" or "dishonestly walked off" with items without permission.

He also made clear the former royal never "possessed or wore stolen or improperly obtained goods" or "has engaged in a pattern of dishonest behavior."

What's more, he vehemently denied any claim of "theft and dishonesty."

It is sometimes practice for high-profile figures to retain items from photoshoots, to avoid potential resale or unauthorized auction in the future, Radar has been told.