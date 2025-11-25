Meghan Markle Kept $1,700 Green Gown from Variety Shoot for 'Royal Archive' as Duchess Was 'Allowed' to Swipe Dress

The fashion source explains: "It's not uncommon if talent loves something from a shoot that they ask to keep it or purchase it. They would normally be offered a discount if it's something the designer can’t part with or a sample that needs to be returned."

In October, Markle was spotted in a black-and-white, tweed strapless midi dress designed by Chanel during a date night with Prince Harry at private NYC club Chez Margaux.

She had previously worn the designer piece for a photoshoot in 2022 for The Cut.

Last year, journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis claimed the former royal took "a lot of stuff" after she "wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot."

"What's shocking about hearing these kinds of alleged stories is that somebody who is living in a $15 million plus mansion in Montecito, who's just had $100million deals, would care enough to take home some jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford," she wrote.