EXCLUSIVE: Sticky Fingers 2.0? Meghan Markle Caught Wearing $8K Chanel Dress from High-Profile 2022 Photo Shoot After 'Stealing' Allegations
Nov. 23 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
It appears Meghan Markle has a thing for the luxury dresses she's worn during photo shoots, as she recently turned up in a second frock that might have been pilfered from a past magazine profile, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
We exclusively told you that Markle, 44, may have gotten sticky fingers during a 2022 photo shoot for Variety, as she wore the same gown for her 2025 Netflix With Love Meghan Holiday Celebration promo. Now, the Diva Duchess has been pictured in an ultra-pricey Chanel tweed dress she wore for a profile by a different outlet three years ago.
Chanel Dress Resurfaces Three Years Later
Markle was pictured in The Cut's August 2022 profile, titled Meghan of Montecito, wearing a Chanel Fantasy Tweed Bandeau Dress. It went down the runway at the Chanel Fall–Winter 2022/23 Ready-to-Wear Show at Paris Fashion Week, and likely cost north of $8,000, as similar Fantasy Tweed dresses are going for $7,695 on the resale market today.
The former actress's astrologer pal, Angela Pearl, recently shared an Instagram post featuring Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. The photo showed the Suits alum wearing the same dress seen in The Cut profile while on an October trip to New York City with Harry, 41.
Markle wore it out on a dinner date with the prince at the members-only SoHo House in the Big Apple.
Pearl also shared a letter along with a photo of the personal correspondence from Harry and Markle, with her royal cipher at the top, thanking her for joining them.
"Still in awe of this special evening. Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, for the warm invitation and inspiring conversation," Pearl wrote in the caption.
Look Familar?
Three months after the article appeared in The Cut showing Markle in the Chanel frock, the former royal dazzled in a $1,695 emerald-green Galvan "Ushuaia" one-shouldered gown for the Variety profile in October 2022, while also modeling other designer dresses. The green gown was featured as the lead outfit that appeared in the online story.
The aspiring lifestyle influencer turned up in the same dress for her Netflix promo earlier this month, as a resurfaced interview from 2024 revealed there had been whispers that Markle had allegedly been pilfering items from high-profile photo shoots without permission, much to the shock of designers.
Infamous Designer Heels
Journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis shared the claims during a March 2024 appearance on Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast.
She brought up how Markle allegedly had a track record, as author Tom Bower for his 2022 book Revenge, interviewed staffers of a photo shoot the onetime starlet did in Canada before she started dating Harry.
The California naive allegedly took home a pair of pricey Aquazurra heels, as they went missing after she departed. Markle later wore them for her and Harry's engagement announcement in November 2017.
"I have since heard, in a more recent photo shoot of Meghan's, there was also a lot of stuff that was not returned after Meghan wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot," Grigoriadis dished after recounting the Reitman's ad incident in Canada.
'Where Is This Dress?'
Grigoriadis relayed how unusual it was for someone with Markle's financial means to allegedly take items from photo shoots without asking.
"But what's shocking about hearing these kinds of alleged stories is that somebody who is living in a $15 million plus mansion in Montecito who's just had $100 million deals would care enough to take home some jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford," she huffed.
Grigoriadis dished that the dresses and other items weren't discovered as going missing until after Markle's photo shoot ended.
"What I heard is that the people who were running the shoot returned all the different clothes, not thinking about it, and several months later, the designer said, 'Oh my God, wait a second, where is this dress? Where is this piece of jewelry? How did it not get back here?'"
Grigoriadis continued, "It never even occurred to anybody that she (Meghan) would be the one who would potentially take it. And what I heard is she justified this by saying she didn't want anyone to sell the clothes or jewelry on eBay." However, the writer scoffed at the notion, saying that any assistant who tried to do that would be fired immediately.
The journalist chalked up Markle's alleged sticky fingers to the former royal's belief that she lives in a "rarified air" and therefore was "not following the rules of the game that celebrities and other bold-faced names follow."