EXCLUSIVE: Sticky Fingers 2.0? Meghan Markle Caught Wearing $8K Chanel Dress from High-Profile 2022 Photo Shoot After 'Stealing' Allegations

Grigoriadis relayed how unusual it was for someone with Markle's financial means to allegedly take items from photo shoots without asking.

"But what's shocking about hearing these kinds of alleged stories is that somebody who is living in a $15 million plus mansion in Montecito who's just had $100 million deals would care enough to take home some jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford," she huffed.

Grigoriadis dished that the dresses and other items weren't discovered as going missing until after Markle's photo shoot ended.

"What I heard is that the people who were running the shoot returned all the different clothes, not thinking about it, and several months later, the designer said, 'Oh my God, wait a second, where is this dress? Where is this piece of jewelry? How did it not get back here?'"

Grigoriadis continued, "It never even occurred to anybody that she (Meghan) would be the one who would potentially take it. And what I heard is she justified this by saying she didn't want anyone to sell the clothes or jewelry on eBay." However, the writer scoffed at the notion, saying that any assistant who tried to do that would be fired immediately.

The journalist chalked up Markle's alleged sticky fingers to the former royal's belief that she lives in a "rarified air" and therefore was "not following the rules of the game that celebrities and other bold-faced names follow."