'Double Standards!': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed by Piers Morgan for Posting Snap of 5-Year-Old Daughter Lilibet While Preaching About Privacy
June 8 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blasted for their "double standards" after posting pictures of their daughter while preaching about privacy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes' longstanding critic Piers Morgan doubled down on the pair for their latest post, which marked Lilibet’s fifth birthday.
'Why Would You Preach About Privacy?'
Morgan reacted by saying Meghan could not, in his view, campaign for child privacy and then post images of Lilibet herself.
He said: "They've put up photographs of their five-year-old child on social media to millions of people. Immediately recognizable, and I'm like, 'what are you doing? What is this about?'"
He added: "Why would you preach about privacy? Why would you lecture the world about the need to be very careful with online stuff about children and so on, and then put your own child out there to millions of people?"
Morgan went on to call the move "ridiculous" and "a classic example of the kind of double standard" he associates with Prince Harry and Meghan.
Unkempt Hair and Bare Feet Controversy
The complaint will sound familiar to those who have followed Morgan's long-running criticism of the couple.
His basic charge is hypocrisy, that the Sussexes insist on privacy while still sharing selected parts of family life and using the visibility that comes with royal status. Supporters would argue the opposite, that choosing what to reveal is not the same as handing over control.
Radar previously told how Meghan and Harry’s latest social media post also caught heat with some critics due to Lilibet being seen barefoot with seemingly unbrushed hair, while the former royals appeared camera-ready and polished.
'She's Always So Scruffy'
Users on Reddit and X were quick to call out the contrast, as well as how Meghan tends to present Lilibet in photos.
"Why are they both in pants and long sleeves, and their child has no shoes, dirty fingers, unkempt hair and a sleeveless sundress?" one person asked.
"Always so unkept, always so scruffy. Does she not believe in combing her little girl's hair? Or is this a statement to show how natural & unfettered Lili's childhood is in comparison to the stuffy uptight royals?" a second user questioned about Markle and her daughter.
A third on X asked, "Why do they not brush that child's hair?" while a fourth pointed out the pattern, writing, "Same old, same old…Lilibet’s hair is a mess, and she is shoeless."
A fifth sneered about Meghan, "This self-proclaimed maven of fashion and beauty rarely treats that poor girl to shoes and a hairstyle."
This isn't the first time Meghan has received criticism for Lilibet's hair and lack of shoes. For the child's fourth birthday, the couple took her and Archie to Disneyland, and the Los Angeles native showed plenty of photos from the Happiest Place on Earth.
But once again, fans asked why Lilibet's hair appeared unbrushed, and she was barefoot in public while Archie was more neatly put together in a long shirt, khakis and dark sneakers.
Meghan received similar questions when sharing a video of a family visit to a Santa Barbara pumpkin patch in October 2025. Archie wore a smart jacket and jeans, while Lilibet wore a pink knit pajama set and had wild hair.