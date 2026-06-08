'Double Standards!': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Slammed by Piers Morgan for Posting Snap of 5-Year-Old Daughter Lilibet While Preaching About Privacy

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes' longstanding critic Piers Morgan doubled down on the pair for their latest post, which marked Lilibet’s fifth birthday .

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blasted for their "double standards" after posting pictures of their daughter while preaching about privacy.

Morgan reacted by saying Meghan could not, in his view, campaign for child privacy and then post images of Lilibet herself.

He said: "They've put up photographs of their five-year-old child on social media to millions of people. Immediately recognizable, and I'm like, 'what are you doing? What is this about?'"

He added: "Why would you preach about privacy? Why would you lecture the world about the need to be very careful with online stuff about children and so on, and then put your own child out there to millions of people?"

Morgan went on to call the move "ridiculous" and "a classic example of the kind of double standard" he associates with Prince Harry and Meghan.